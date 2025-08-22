Courts in Russia, on average, impose a fine of 30,000 rubles or arrest for up to 14 days in administrative cases of "disrespect" for the authorities and personally for Russian dictator Putin. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications at the ICSC, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that since 2019, when the law on "disrespect" for the authorities came into force, almost 400 Russians and residents of occupied Crimea have already been brought to court.

For example: a resident of Odintsovo was arrested for 10 days for the inscription "Putin is a dickhead"; in Khimki, a man paid 100,000 rubles for a portrait of Putin with a mourning ribbon saved on VK; a student from the Crimean Federal University was forced to apologize publicly and fined 50,000 for saying in "Chatroulette": "We are now with Putler… oh, with Putin" - the article says.

Another example is also given: a Crimean resident was fined 60,000 rubles for a post that featured photos and quotes of Putin and Hitler side by side.

Recall

A Russian court fined a resident of Bakhchysarai 50,000 rubles allegedly for obscene insults against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov. The "Themis" concluded that the man's statements "insult human dignity and public morality," and the man himself "showed clear disrespect for the state."