Russians and residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are punished with fines and arrests for "Putin's image": how much does "disrespect" for the authorities cost?

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
August 21, 02:24 PM • 25222 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 29363 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 34616 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 20851 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 32382 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 71018 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 78701 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 81217 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 102931 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 235476 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.5m/s
75%
742mm
Popular news
Traffic in the capital center will be restricted tomorrow: what is knownAugust 21, 07:23 PM • 5584 views
EU Commissioner questions Putin's real authority amid Lavrov's statementsAugust 21, 08:25 PM • 11745 views
Kyiv is covered in smoke: a sharp deterioration in air quality has been recordedPhotoAugust 21, 08:58 PM • 3728 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto01:26 AM • 10965 views
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in Ukraine02:43 AM • 7212 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 25223 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 34617 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 109252 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 133069 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 235477 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kim Jong Un
Nikita Khrushchev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Belarus
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico02:18 AM • 3152 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 75478 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 69402 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 67780 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 94110 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Cruise missile
Football
The Guardian

Russians and residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are punished with fines and arrests for "Putin's image": how much does "disrespect" for the authorities cost?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Russian courts impose fines or arrests for administrative cases of "disrespect" for the authorities. Since 2019, almost 400 Russians and residents of Crimea have been prosecuted under this law.

Russians and residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are punished with fines and arrests for "Putin's image": how much does "disrespect" for the authorities cost?

Courts in Russia, on average, impose a fine of 30,000 rubles or arrest for up to 14 days in administrative cases of "disrespect" for the authorities and personally for Russian dictator Putin. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications at the ICSC, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that since 2019, when the law on "disrespect" for the authorities came into force, almost 400 Russians and residents of occupied Crimea have already been brought to court.

For example: a resident of Odintsovo was arrested for 10 days for the inscription "Putin is a dickhead"; in Khimki, a man paid 100,000 rubles for a portrait of Putin with a mourning ribbon saved on VK; a student from the Crimean Federal University was forced to apologize publicly and fined 50,000 for saying in "Chatroulette": "We are now with Putler… oh, with Putin"

- the article says.

Another example is also given: a Crimean resident was fined 60,000 rubles for a post that featured photos and quotes of Putin and Hitler side by side.

Recall

A Russian court fined a resident of Bakhchysarai 50,000 rubles allegedly for obscene insults against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov. The "Themis" concluded that the man's statements "insult human dignity and public morality," and the man himself "showed clear disrespect for the state."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Crimea