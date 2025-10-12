$41.510.00
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to Georgia
04:23 PM • 3900 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 15297 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
12:27 PM • 14550 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiers
October 11, 04:00 PM • 69543 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to drama
October 11, 02:06 PM • 95228 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 51246 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 52333 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 40965 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 30385 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a train was "mined", railway traffic was suspended - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the movement of the train "Chernivtsi - Ivano-Frankivsk - Zaporizhzhia" was suspended due to a bomb threat. No explosive devices were found, the train continued its journey.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a train was "mined", railway traffic was suspended - police

Law enforcement officers in Ivano-Frankivsk region received a report about a possible mining of the passenger train "Chernivtsi – Ivano-Frankivsk – Zaporizhzhia". This was reported by the police on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

For the safety of passengers, the train's movement was temporarily stopped at Burshtyn station around 5:00 PM, and people were evacuated to a safe place.

Explosive ordnance disposal technicians, dog handlers with service dogs, and other emergency services worked promptly at the scene. Specialists thoroughly inspected both the exterior of the train and all the carriages from the inside.

As a result of the inspection, no explosive devices were found. After the inspection was completed, the train continued its journey along its usual route.

Man who threatened to blow up a shopping mall was detained in Kyiv06.08.25, 08:34 • 4084 views

