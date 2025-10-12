In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a train was "mined", railway traffic was suspended - police

Law enforcement officers in Ivano-Frankivsk region received a report about a possible mining of the passenger train "Chernivtsi – Ivano-Frankivsk – Zaporizhzhia". This was reported by the police on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

For the safety of passengers, the train's movement was temporarily stopped at Burshtyn station around 5:00 PM, and people were evacuated to a safe place.

Explosive ordnance disposal technicians, dog handlers with service dogs, and other emergency services worked promptly at the scene. Specialists thoroughly inspected both the exterior of the train and all the carriages from the inside.

As a result of the inspection, no explosive devices were found. After the inspection was completed, the train continued its journey along its usual route.

