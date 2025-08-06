Man who threatened to blow up a shopping mall was detained in Kyiv

In Kyiv, police detained a man who threatened to blow up a shopping mall in the Obolonskyi district; he was intoxicated and could not explain his actions, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Police detained a man who threatened to blow up a shopping mall in Kyiv. The perpetrator called the police and reported that he had mined a shopping and entertainment center in the Obolonskyi district and intended to blow it up soon. - the police reported.

As noted, law enforcement officers inspected the building and the surrounding area, but no dangerous or suspicious objects were found.

"Later, operatives detained the pseudo-miner - he turned out to be a 38-year-old resident of Kyiv region, repeatedly convicted, who was in a state of alcoholic intoxication and could not adequately explain his actions," the report says.

For the committed act, the man faces up to 6 years in prison.

