Man who threatened to blow up a shopping mall was detained in Kyiv

A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 61927 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 62653 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 125900 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 79615 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 148758 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 64899 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49217 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 42445 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 129747 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Tags
Authors
Vereshchuk: "We don't quite accept that this war will be long-term"
Court ruled the allocation of land for the National Military Memorial Cemetery illegal
"He's doing a great job": Trump hinted at who he sees as his successor
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNS
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statement
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 61926 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Steve Witkoff
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Kherson Oblast
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancy
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn son
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Financial Times

Man who threatened to blow up a shopping mall was detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1426 views

Police detained a man who threatened to blow up a shopping mall in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv. He turned out to be a 38-year-old resident of Kyiv region, who was in a state of alcoholic intoxication.

Man who threatened to blow up a shopping mall was detained in Kyiv

In Kyiv, police detained a man who threatened to blow up a shopping mall in the Obolonskyi district; he was intoxicated and could not explain his actions, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Police detained a man who threatened to blow up a shopping mall in Kyiv. The perpetrator called the police and reported that he had mined a shopping and entertainment center in the Obolonskyi district and intended to blow it up soon.

- the police reported.

As noted, law enforcement officers inspected the building and the surrounding area, but no dangerous or suspicious objects were found.

"Later, operatives detained the pseudo-miner - he turned out to be a 38-year-old resident of Kyiv region, repeatedly convicted, who was in a state of alcoholic intoxication and could not adequately explain his actions," the report says.

For the committed act, the man faces up to 6 years in prison.

In the capital's Troieshchyna, a shooting occurred due to a parking dispute: there is an injured person, the shooter has been detained30.07.25, 08:58 • 4096 views

Julia Shramko

Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv