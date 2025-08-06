Man who threatened to blow up a shopping mall was detained in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Police detained a man who threatened to blow up a shopping mall in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv. He turned out to be a 38-year-old resident of Kyiv region, who was in a state of alcoholic intoxication.
In Kyiv, police detained a man who threatened to blow up a shopping mall in the Obolonskyi district; he was intoxicated and could not explain his actions, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Police detained a man who threatened to blow up a shopping mall in Kyiv. The perpetrator called the police and reported that he had mined a shopping and entertainment center in the Obolonskyi district and intended to blow it up soon.
As noted, law enforcement officers inspected the building and the surrounding area, but no dangerous or suspicious objects were found.
"Later, operatives detained the pseudo-miner - he turned out to be a 38-year-old resident of Kyiv region, repeatedly convicted, who was in a state of alcoholic intoxication and could not adequately explain his actions," the report says.
For the committed act, the man faces up to 6 years in prison.
