In the capital's Troieshchyna, a shooting occurred due to a parking dispute: there is an injured person, the shooter has been detained

In Kyiv, a man opened fire in Troieshchyna after a remark about parking, wounding an opponent; police detained the suspect, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

A report of shooting on Kashtanova Street was received by the Desnianskyi Police Department from passers-by around 11 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers established that a 46-year-old local resident, leaving a supermarket, made a remark to an Audi driver about improper parking. During a verbal altercation, the driver fired several shots from a weapon at the victim, causing injuries to his face, after which he fled in the car. - reported the police.

"Following the description, patrol police officers soon located and detained the shooter - he turned out to be a 19-year-old Kyiv resident," the police noted.

The suspect, as indicated, was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and the weapon used in the crime was seized.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism committed with the use of weapons. The perpetrator faces up to seven years in prison for the act.

