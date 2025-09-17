Due to the Russian attack on the railway, there are still delays and changes in train traffic: what travelers need to know

Restoration after the enemy attack by the Russian army on the railway infrastructure last night continues, Ukrzaliznytsia reported and provided an update on changes in train traffic, UNN writes.

Infrastructure restoration at the sites of night strikes continues, railway workers are working to restore power to the railway network as soon as possible.

A number of trains continue to run with delays due to the attack, but railway workers are doing everything possible to reduce the delay time, including changing train routes so that return journeys depart as close to their schedule as possible.

Thus, several trains will run as follows today:

Train No. 116/115 Chernivtsi - Zaporizhzhia will run only to Dnipro station. Passengers of this train in Dnipro must transfer to the carriages of train No. 5, which runs as a single train with train No. 116 for delivery to Zaporizhzhia. Passengers of the return train No. 115/116 Zaporizhzhia - Chernivtsi will also board the carriages of train No. 6 at Zaporizhzhia station, and at Dnipro station, after the two trains are combined, they will be able to transfer to their seats on train No. 115;

Passengers of train No. 86 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia will travel only to Dnipro station, and train No. 127 Zaporizhzhia - Lviv will depart from Dnipro instead of Zaporizhzhia. Passengers between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia will be transported by additional carriages running between these stations;

will travel only to Dnipro station, and train No. 127 Zaporizhzhia - Lviv will depart from Dnipro instead of Zaporizhzhia. Passengers between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia will be transported by additional carriages running between these stations; Train No. 79/80 Dnipro - Lviv will run only to Kyiv due to a significant delay. Its passengers will be transferred to an additional train, which will be on an adjacent track and will depart for Lviv after all passengers have fully transferred. Passengers of train No. 80 from Lviv to Dnipro will also board an additional train at Lviv station, which will depart according to the schedule of flight No. 80.

"To reduce the train delay time and ensure connections in international traffic for passengers of train No. 119 Dnipro - Chełm, the route of this train bypassed Kyiv today. Passengers have already been delivered by separate carriages to Fastiv-2 station, where they are now waiting to be coupled to their train and seated," Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

At Chełm station, as reported, Ukrzaliznytsia is working with the Polish side to organize buses to transport passengers further.

Passengers on today's flights from Kherson are also expected to experience changes. Those who were supposed to board train No. 101/102 Kherson - Kramatorsk have already departed with a delay from Kherson to Mykolaiv in additional carriages for transfer to their flight," the company noted.

Similarly, today, as reported, passengers of train No. 109/110 Kherson - Lviv will also be delivered - additional carriages will take them to Mykolaiv for transfer to their flight, the departure of the additional flight from Kherson - according to the departure schedule of train No. 109/110.

"We ask passengers to listen carefully to announcements at stations so as not to miss their train," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.