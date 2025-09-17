$41.180.06
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 17687 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 20533 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 71148 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 94351 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 48490 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 59928 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 91628 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30938 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 62572 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Due to the Russian attack on the railway, there are still delays and changes in train traffic: what travelers need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1124 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on the railway infrastructure, power supply to the network is being restored. A number of trains are running with delays, and routes have been changed to minimize waiting times.

Due to the Russian attack on the railway, there are still delays and changes in train traffic: what travelers need to know

Restoration after the enemy attack by the Russian army on the railway infrastructure last night continues, Ukrzaliznytsia reported and provided an update on changes in train traffic, UNN writes.

Infrastructure restoration at the sites of night strikes continues, railway workers are working to restore power to the railway network as soon as possible.

A number of trains continue to run with delays due to the attack, but railway workers are doing everything possible to reduce the delay time, including changing train routes so that return journeys depart as close to their schedule as possible.

Thus, several trains will run as follows today:

  • Train No. 116/115 Chernivtsi - Zaporizhzhia will run only to Dnipro station. Passengers of this train in Dnipro must transfer to the carriages of train No. 5, which runs as a single train with train No. 116 for delivery to Zaporizhzhia. Passengers of the return train No. 115/116 Zaporizhzhia - Chernivtsi will also board the carriages of train No. 6 at Zaporizhzhia station, and at Dnipro station, after the two trains are combined, they will be able to transfer to their seats on train No. 115;
    • Passengers of train No. 86 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia will travel only to Dnipro station, and train No. 127 Zaporizhzhia - Lviv will depart from Dnipro instead of Zaporizhzhia. Passengers between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia will be transported by additional carriages running between these stations;
      • Train No. 79/80 Dnipro - Lviv will run only to Kyiv due to a significant delay. Its passengers will be transferred to an additional train, which will be on an adjacent track and will depart for Lviv after all passengers have fully transferred. Passengers of train No. 80 from Lviv to Dnipro will also board an additional train at Lviv station, which will depart according to the schedule of flight No. 80.

        "To reduce the train delay time and ensure connections in international traffic for passengers of train No. 119 Dnipro - Chełm, the route of this train bypassed Kyiv today. Passengers have already been delivered by separate carriages to Fastiv-2 station, where they are now waiting to be coupled to their train and seated," Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

        At Chełm station, as reported, Ukrzaliznytsia is working with the Polish side to organize buses to transport passengers further.

        Passengers on today's flights from Kherson are also expected to experience changes. Those who were supposed to board train No. 101/102 Kherson - Kramatorsk have already departed with a delay from Kherson to Mykolaiv in additional carriages for transfer to their flight," the company noted.

        Similarly, today, as reported, passengers of train No. 109/110 Kherson - Lviv will also be delivered - additional carriages will take them to Mykolaiv for transfer to their flight, the departure of the additional flight from Kherson - according to the departure schedule of train No. 109/110.

        "We ask passengers to listen carefully to announcements at stations so as not to miss their train," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

        Julia Shramko

        Society
        State Border of Ukraine
        Electricity
        Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
        Ukraine
        Kramatorsk
        Chernivtsi
        Zaporizhzhia
        Lviv
        Mykolaiv
        Kherson
        Kyiv
        Poland