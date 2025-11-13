$42.010.06
Supplied UAVs and hundreds of cars to the occupiers: ex-governor of the Russian Federation sentenced in absentia in Chernivtsi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Chernivtsi sentenced in absentia the former governor of Russia's Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, to 7 years in prison. He financed the Russian army, supplied weapons, drones, and hundreds of vehicles to the occupiers.

Supplied UAVs and hundreds of cars to the occupiers: ex-governor of the Russian Federation sentenced in absentia in Chernivtsi

The former governor of Russia's Rostov region, who has been funding the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, has been sentenced in absentia to 7 years. This decision was made by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Chernivtsi, which recognized the evidence collected by the Security Service of Ukraine against the Russian occupier as irrefutable.

This is reported by UNN, citing the SBU Department in Chernivtsi region.

Details

Law enforcement officers say it's about Vasiliy Golubev. He was the governor of Russia's Rostov region from 2010-2024.

According to the investigation, Golubev supplied Russian troops with weapons, drones, hundreds of vehicles, ammunition, special equipment, and special gear for conducting the so-called "SVO." He personally traveled to the occupied territories of Ukraine and handed over "aid" to Russian military personnel, collected by state institutions, foundations, and controlled organizations subordinate to him.

In addition, the official organized and financed payments to various categories of participants in the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. His activities were actively covered by Russian propaganda media.

SBU identified Russian commander who ordered the shooting of civilians in Kupyansk

The court considered the case and found the defendant guilty in absentia under Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed with the aim of changing the borders of the territory and the state border of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). The occupier was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment.

Earlier, a former lecturer at one of Kharkiv's universities, who developed and transferred technical materials that could be used by Russia to create attack drones, including Geran-type drones, was notified of suspicion. The man was engaged in activities in favor of the enemy from October 2022 to August 2024.

Recall

An indictment has also been sent to court against a businessman from Lviv region, co-owner of a hotel in occupied Yalta, who knowingly cooperated with the aggressor state of Russia. Despite being aware of the illegality of the occupation of the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, he continued economic activity and interacted with the occupation authorities and law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation. The accused's assets have been seized, including real estate, land plots, parking spaces, and corporate rights.

Lilia Podolyak

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Yalta
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Kharkiv