SBU identified Russian commander who ordered the shooting of civilians in Kupyansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

The SBU identified Andrey Sirotyuk, commander of the 121st Russian regiment, who on October 2, 2025, ordered the shooting of three civilians in Kupyansk. Russian soldiers, disguised in civilian clothes, infiltrated the outskirts of the city and shot two men and a woman who were trying to evacuate.

SBU identified Russian commander who ordered the shooting of civilians in Kupyansk

The Security Service of Ukraine has identified the commander of the Russian army who ordered the execution of three civilians in Kupyansk on October 2, 2025. It has been established that the crime was committed by soldiers of the 121st regiment under the command of Russian citizen Andriy Syrotiuk. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

According to the SBU, Andriy Syrotiuk, commander of the 121st regiment of the 68th motorized rifle division of the 6th combined arms army of the Russian Federation, has been exposed as being involved in the brutal execution of three civilians in Kupyansk. The tragedy occurred on October 2, when Russian soldiers, disguised in civilian clothes, infiltrated the outskirts of the city under the guise of local residents.

Occupier in Kharkiv region shot three civilians - GUR03.10.25, 18:48 • 4276 views

According to the case materials, in order to sow panic in the frontline city, enemy soldiers changed into civilian clothes and, under the guise of local residents, infiltrated the outskirts of Kupyansk. Then the Rashists shot two men and a woman at close range who were trying to evacuate from the city deeper into the territory of Ukraine.

- reported the SBU.

The investigation is being conducted under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war, which led to the death of people. The Security Service noted that they are collecting evidence to transfer the materials to the International Criminal Court.

In Donetsk region, Russians shot a civilian family and took a child hostage - military24.09.25, 12:57 • 11594 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupyansk