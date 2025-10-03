Occupier in Kharkiv region shot three civilians - GUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate intercepted evidence of another war crime committed by the Russian army: a Russian soldier opened fire in the entrance of an apartment building in temporarily occupied Kharkiv region and fatally wounded three local residents. This was reported by the GUR, according to UNN.

Details

In the intercepted conversation, the Russian occupier says that a Russian military man opened fire in the entrance, hitting three civilians. The perpetrator himself did not survive - according to his accomplices, he died from his own bullets.

