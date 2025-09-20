$41.250.05
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
10:19 AM • 9788 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
08:41 AM • 16529 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 37467 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 46012 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 47833 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 40623 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 49162 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 62179 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 33861 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Publications
Exclusives
Vasyl Kostyuk Supports Fundraising for Young Athletes from Military Families

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The Ukrainian Karate Federation has launched a fundraising campaign for scholarships for child athletes whose parents serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The initiative was started by American singer Kelsy Kimberlin, and the face of the campaign is karateka Mariia Hnes.

Vasyl Kostyuk Supports Fundraising for Young Athletes from Military Families
Karateka Mariia Hnes

The Ukrainian Federation of Karate (UFK) has announced the launch of a fundraising campaign to provide scholarships for young Ukrainian athletes whose father, mother, or both are serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, UNN reports.

The purpose of the campaign is to help young athletes continue engaging in sports despite the difficult situation in their families due to the war.

This campaign is the initiative of American singer Kelsie Kimberlin, who has Ukrainian roots and has been actively helping in Ukraine since the russian invasion launched in February 2022. The Kelsie Kimberlin Foundation is organizing the current campaign. The campaign's ambassador is Maria Hnes, 16, a Ukrainian Karateka from the Lider Club in Chernivtsi. Hnes is well known for her principled position: she has refused to share the podium with competitors from the country that invaded Ukraine.

At the end of August, a video clip was recorded in Kyiv to the song "Champion," which Kelsie Kimberlin dedicated to Maria Hnes. The clip will be released shortly. The Kimberlin team is also preparing a documentary about young Ukrainian athletes, their valiant efforts to be best in their sports—and in their personal lives during this war.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
charity
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Kyiv