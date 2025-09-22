Specialized prosecutors exposed 46 individuals in mobilization fraud schemes totaling 8 million hryvnias

Ukrainian defense prosecutors continue to expose crimes in the mobilization system and new fraudulent schemes to evade conscription and military service. In the last two weeks alone, 46 individuals involved in criminal offenses in this area have been documented. The total amount of financial gain that the participants in the schemes tried to obtain reached almost 8 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The prosecutor's office and law enforcement agencies in various regions of the country have uncovered a number of attempts to organize the escape abroad of men of conscription age.

Thus, in Lviv, an official of the Ministry of Defense demanded $16,500 for illegal transportation of a person, and in Kyiv, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine organized the departure of two men for $82,000. In Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih, groups operated that took from $6,500 to $14,000 for similar services. In Chernivtsi, two employees of the RTCC and SP were detained, who demanded $3,000 for transporting a man to Romania. Cases of corruption were also recorded in Kharkiv and Rivne region.

Among the recorded crimes are extortion of money for deferrals from service, booking at critical infrastructure enterprises, and exclusion from the wanted list. In Kyiv, a chief specialist of the Ministry of Defense demanded $10,000 for booking, and in Lviv, an intermediary received more than UAH 400,000 for assisting in evading mobilization.

Similar cases are being investigated in Odesa, Chernivtsi, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Chernihiv, Khmelnytskyi, and other regions. The amounts of bribes range from UAH 20,000 to over $6,500.

A separate area has been schemes involving the forgery of medical documents and the falsification of VVK conclusions.

In Cherkasy, the acting head of the RTCC and SP department was detained, who promised a "necessary" VVK decision for $8,000. In Poltava, a VVK member and a doctor of a local hospital were detained, who demanded $5,000 for establishing a disability group. In Odesa, a group of 4 people – a serviceman and doctors – was exposed, who produced fake medical documents for $5,000. In Kharkiv, the secretary of the regional VVK was exposed, who "adjusted" conclusions about fitness for $3,000. In Vinnytsia, a military unit surgeon was detained, who influenced the VVK decision on "limited fitness" for $500. – reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

In Kharkiv, the secretary of the VVK adjusted conclusions about fitness for $3,000, and in Vinnytsia, a surgeon influenced decisions for $500.

All actions of the suspects are qualified under Articles 332, 368, 369, 369-2, and 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the request of prosecutors, courts choose preventive measures for them, including detention.

