Helped with deferment from mobilization and travel abroad: a Ministry of Defense official exposed in Lviv region

Law enforcement officers in Lviv Oblast exposed a lieutenant colonel of justice of the Ministry of Defense who received a bribe for illegally assisting conscripts in traveling abroad and obtaining a fictitious deferment from mobilization. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, the deputy head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense received 12 thousand US dollars from an intermediary for organizing the illegal transfer of a conscript across the state border.

Disability status verification results: Prosecutor General Kravchenko revealed how many prosecutors were dismissed

In addition, for more than 4.5 thousand dollars, he removed the "client" from the wanted list of the territorial recruitment center and issued a fictitious deferment due to caring for a close relative with a disability, which provided grounds for allegedly legal travel to the EU.

The lieutenant colonel's actions created risks of circumventing legal mobilization procedures and providing illegal advantages to conscripts, which confirms the seriousness of the corruption scheme uncovered. - reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Law enforcement officers documented the receipt of the first tranche of 4.5 thousand dollars, and after receiving the second - 12 thousand dollars - the suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The identification of other possible accomplices in the crime is currently underway.

The serviceman is being prepared for a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transfer of persons across the state border), as well as a petition to the court regarding the election of a preventive measure and his suspension from service.

In Kyiv, men were fictitiously made into "teachers" to "book" them: the organizer and his accomplices have been detained