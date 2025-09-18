Helped with deferment from mobilization and travel abroad: a Ministry of Defense official exposed in Lviv region

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
12:49 PM • 6174 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 13208 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 22062 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 15561 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 15093 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 24414 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 14907 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 44312 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 43527 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33285 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.8m/s
57%
752mm
Popular news
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 21937 views
Mark Zuckerberg failed to present Meta's "AI glasses" - mediaSeptember 18, 07:02 AM • 5436 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 20650 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social servicesSeptember 18, 09:16 AM • 11044 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 12415 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 12487 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 22060 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 20716 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 24414 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 44311 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Andriy Parubiy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 21990 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 23522 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 23865 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 22465 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 51822 views
Actual
ChatGPT
The Economist
Eurofighter Typhoon
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury

Helped with deferment from mobilization and travel abroad: a Ministry of Defense official exposed in Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Lviv law enforcement officers detained a lieutenant colonel of justice of the Ministry of Defense, who organized a corruption scheme: for a bribe, he arranged fictitious deferments from mobilization and facilitated the illegal departure of conscripts abroad.

Helped with deferment from mobilization and travel abroad: a Ministry of Defense official exposed in Lviv region

Law enforcement officers in Lviv Oblast exposed a lieutenant colonel of justice of the Ministry of Defense who received a bribe for illegally assisting conscripts in traveling abroad and obtaining a fictitious deferment from mobilization. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, the deputy head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense received 12 thousand US dollars from an intermediary for organizing the illegal transfer of a conscript across the state border.

Disability status verification results: Prosecutor General Kravchenko revealed how many prosecutors were dismissed16.09.25, 14:24 • 7139 views

In addition, for more than 4.5 thousand dollars, he removed the "client" from the wanted list of the territorial recruitment center and issued a fictitious deferment due to caring for a close relative with a disability, which provided grounds for allegedly legal travel to the EU.

The lieutenant colonel's actions created risks of circumventing legal mobilization procedures and providing illegal advantages to conscripts, which confirms the seriousness of the corruption scheme uncovered.

- reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Law enforcement officers documented the receipt of the first tranche of 4.5 thousand dollars, and after receiving the second - 12 thousand dollars - the suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The identification of other possible accomplices in the crime is currently underway.

The serviceman is being prepared for a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transfer of persons across the state border), as well as a petition to the court regarding the election of a preventive measure and his suspension from service.

In Kyiv, men were fictitiously made into "teachers" to "book" them: the organizer and his accomplices have been detained12.09.25, 16:34 • 5944 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
European Union