Disability status verification results: Prosecutor General Kravchenko revealed how many prosecutors were dismissed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 57 prosecutors with disability status and 56 prosecutors from administrative positions after an audit. 228 disciplinary complaints are under consideration.

After Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko decided to conduct a review of the validity of granting disability status, 57 prosecutors with such status were dismissed from the prosecutor's office, and another 56 prosecutors were dismissed from administrative positions. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko on Tuesday, according to UNN.

Details

Kravchenko reminded that in July he decided to conduct a review of the validity of granting disability status to prosecutor's office employees. According to the Prosecutor General, this issue has been under his personal control from the very beginning and remains under the constant control of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As of today:

— 57 prosecutors with disability status have been dismissed from the prosecutor's office;

— 56 prosecutors have been dismissed from administrative positions;

— 228 disciplinary complaints are under consideration.

No exceptions, this is how, in my opinion, a healthy system should work, this is how we restore public trust

- Kravchenko emphasized.

Recall

On July 15, it was reported that Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko decided to refer more than 300 prosecutors with disabilities to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission for consideration. 

On July 30, prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office sent the first indictment to court regarding a prosecutor's illegal acquisition of disability status.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics
Ruslan Kravchenko