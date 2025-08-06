"New quality of justice": Kravchenko announced full digitalization of the criminal process

The Office of the Prosecutor General is implementing almost 200 measures within the framework of the law enforcement system reform. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko during a meeting with the Head of the EU Advisory Mission in Ukraine, Rolf Holmboe, as reported by UNN.

Today I had a meaningful conversation with Ambassador Rolf Holmboe — the head of the European Union Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform in Ukraine. Full mutual understanding and a shared vision for the future in all key areas - Kravchenko stated.

According to him, the parties discussed:

1. Roadmap for the rule of law. As Kravchenko pointed out, the Office of the Prosecutor General is involved in the implementation of over 100 measures within the Roadmap. Almost 40 of them are the direct responsibility of the prosecutor's office. This includes strengthening institutions, protecting human rights, and enhancing the capacity of law enforcement agencies.

2. Security sector reform.

Kravchenko said that within the comprehensive strategic plan for law enforcement system reform, the OGP is responsible for implementing almost 200 measures. An interdepartmental working group has been created, which is already working in four subgroups.

A special emphasis is on transitional justice, as a key mechanism for overcoming the consequences of the Russian aggression. This is our duty to those who suffered, and to the entire society that awaits justice. - Kravchenko stated.

3. Digitalization of criminal proceedings.

According to the Prosecutor General, Ukraine is moving towards full electronic criminal proceedings from the beginning to the trial.

The pilot project SMEREKA, implemented jointly with partners, including the EUAM, has already proven its effectiveness. After refinement, we are ready to scale this system to the entire law enforcement system. This is a new quality of justice: transparent, fast, convenient for every participant in the process. - Kravchenko said.

They also talked about the challenges faced by the prosecutor's offices:

— low salaries;

— over 1000 vacant positions;

— lengthy competitions.

I am convinced: a unified approach to the selection of prosecutors and healthy competition is the way to a qualitative renewal of the system. - Kravchenko added.

He also stated that he is convinced that the prosecutor's office will fulfill all international obligations in full.

