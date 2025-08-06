"New quality of justice": Kravchenko announced full digitalization of the criminal process

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 40218 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 30555 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 34129 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 36352 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 63047 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
August 6, 06:38 AM • 33851 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 124028 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 78298 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 165785 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 88364 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.3m/s
62%
750mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 40702 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - MediaAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 53295 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 49828 views
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the threshold07:40 AM • 20657 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 15863 views
Publications
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 12562 views
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste12:01 PM • 12921 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 40147 views
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the threshold07:40 AM • 21232 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 123967 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 16241 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 50281 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - MediaAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 53725 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 89652 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 109400 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
MIM-23 Hawk
Eurofighter Typhoon
WhatsApp
ChatGPT

"New quality of justice": Kravchenko announced full digitalization of the criminal process

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

The Prosecutor General's Office implements almost 200 measures within the framework of the law enforcement system reform.

"New quality of justice": Kravchenko announced full digitalization of the criminal process

The Office of the Prosecutor General is implementing almost 200 measures within the framework of the law enforcement system reform. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko during a meeting with the Head of the EU Advisory Mission in Ukraine, Rolf Holmboe, as reported by UNN.

Today I had a meaningful conversation with Ambassador Rolf Holmboe — the head of the European Union Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform in Ukraine. Full mutual understanding and a shared vision for the future in all key areas

- Kravchenko stated.

Court to hear first case against prosecutor who illegally obtained disability status - Kravchenko30.07.25, 12:18 • 2937 views

According to him, the parties discussed:

1. Roadmap for the rule of law. As Kravchenko pointed out, the Office of the Prosecutor General is involved in the implementation of over 100 measures within the Roadmap. Almost 40 of them are the direct responsibility of the prosecutor's office. This includes strengthening institutions, protecting human rights, and enhancing the capacity of law enforcement agencies.

2. Security sector reform.

Kravchenko said that within the comprehensive strategic plan for law enforcement system reform, the OGP is responsible for implementing almost 200 measures. An interdepartmental working group has been created, which is already working in four subgroups.

A special emphasis is on transitional justice, as a key mechanism for overcoming the consequences of the Russian aggression. This is our duty to those who suffered, and to the entire society that awaits justice.

- Kravchenko stated.

3. Digitalization of criminal proceedings.

According to the Prosecutor General, Ukraine is moving towards full electronic criminal proceedings from the beginning to the trial.

The pilot project SMEREKA, implemented jointly with partners, including the EUAM, has already proven its effectiveness. After refinement, we are ready to scale this system to the entire law enforcement system. This is a new quality of justice: transparent, fast, convenient for every participant in the process.

- Kravchenko said.

They also talked about the challenges faced by the prosecutor's offices:

— low salaries;

— over 1000 vacant positions;

— lengthy competitions.

I am convinced: a unified approach to the selection of prosecutors and healthy competition is the way to a qualitative renewal of the system.

- Kravchenko added.

He also stated that he is convinced that the prosecutor's office will fulfill all international obligations in full.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko discussed the launch of the Special Tribunal and free business operations with US representatives05.08.25, 12:45 • 1880 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsTechnologies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine