Court to hear first case against prosecutor who illegally obtained disability status - Kravchenko

Today, July 30, prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office sent the first indictment to court regarding the illegal acquisition of disability status by a prosecutor. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Kravchenko stated that the defendants in the case are the deputy head of the Uman District Prosecutor's Office of Cherkasy Oblast, as well as the head of the Cherkasy Oblast Medical and Social Expert Commission.

According to law enforcement, on July 31, 2020, the prosecutor received a doctor's conclusion about a satisfactory state of health. On the same day, he applied to the MSEK for disability referral.

On the same day — a full package of documents, and without formalities, obtaining a Group II disability. One day and "done" - Kravchenko noted.

The Prosecutor General also said that during the pre-trial investigation, the prosecutor was dismissed from his administrative position.

The General Inspection of the PGO filed a complaint with the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors regarding his dismissal from the prosecutor's office.

Checks of other cases are ongoing.

Restoring trust in the prosecutor's office begins with cleansing the system. Everyone will go through this path - regardless of rank, status, or imagined "right to leniency." I'm not talking about selectivity. I'm talking about law and justice. And they are the same for everyone. We continue to work - Kravchenko emphasized.

Recall

On July 15, it was reported that Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko decided to send more than 300 prosecutors with disabilities for consideration by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission. Currently, 484 prosecutors with disabilities remain in the prosecutor's office: 41 individuals have submitted applications for voluntary resignation.

