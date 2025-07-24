"I promised not to cover for anyone": Kravchenko announced suspicions against two prosecutors

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 11368 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
07:16 AM • 27576 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 42782 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 75597 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 54355 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 46433 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 71961 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 129784 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 62522 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 86913 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.5m/s
35%
748mm
Popular news
Ukraine put forward three key priorities at the Istanbul talks - UmerovJuly 24, 01:40 AM • 45214 views
Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attackJuly 24, 02:54 AM • 42429 views
Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapseJuly 24, 04:30 AM • 52412 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs06:41 AM • 35953 views
Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPP08:03 AM • 28500 views
Publications
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs06:41 AM • 36067 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 129784 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 213213 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 269368 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 299174 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 160881 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 280528 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 366032 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 371546 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 361258 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Diia (service)
The New York Times
IRIS-T

"I promised not to cover for anyone": Kravchenko announced suspicions against two prosecutors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1754 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced suspicions against two representatives of the prosecutor's office: the deputy head of the Chernihiv regional prosecutor's office and the former first deputy head of the Cherkasy prosecutor's office.

"I promised not to cover for anyone": Kravchenko announced suspicions against two prosecutors

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the serving of suspicions to two representatives of the prosecutor's office - the deputy head of one of the district prosecutor's offices in Chernihiv region and the former first deputy head of the Cherkasy region prosecutor's office. According to him, one of them tried to conceal the illegal transfer of 8,000 hectares of land, while the other abused influence and disclosed investigation data. This is reported by UNN.

As Prosecutor General, it is unpleasant for me to write about crimes within the prosecutor's office. But it is even worse to remain silent or turn a blind eye. I promised not to cover for anyone

- Kravchenko wrote on social media. 

According to him, the deputy head of one of the district prosecutor's offices in Chernihiv region is accused of: organizing the theft of particularly important documents, forging official documents, and aiding in the falsification of evidence.

This prosecutor tried to "cover up" the illegal transfer of 8,000 hectares of agricultural land to one of the agricultural companies. He organized the theft of 14 boxes of documents that were crucial for the expert examination. Instead of evidence, a box of newspapers arrived at the expert institution. And to hide the machination, he forged accompanying documents. Today he received his document - a suspicion

- Kravchenko said.

As for the second suspect, the former first deputy head of the Cherkasy region prosecutor's office is suspected of abuse of influence and disclosure of pre-trial investigation data.

According to Kravchenko, in 2021, for a "reward," the former prosecutor's office official interfered in an investigation in the interests of an acquaintance. He asked investigators to register proceedings, conduct interrogations, seizures, and transferred this information to third parties.

"Motions for preventive measures for prosecutors are already in court.

I repeat once again - no indulgences.

Especially for those who should protect the law, but themselves disregarded it.

There are no and will be no prosecutors "outside the coordinate system." If there is a crime, there will be responsibility," Kravchenko added.

Recall that

On July 21, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochyi, who hit a woman on Velyka Vasylkivska Street, who later died in the hospital. The prosecution in court was personally supported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko

"No indulgences": Kravchenko sent hundreds of prosecutors with disabilities for inspection15.07.25, 16:14 • 6265 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Cherkasy Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Chernihiv Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9