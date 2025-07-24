"I promised not to cover for anyone": Kravchenko announced suspicions against two prosecutors

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the serving of suspicions to two representatives of the prosecutor's office - the deputy head of one of the district prosecutor's offices in Chernihiv region and the former first deputy head of the Cherkasy region prosecutor's office. According to him, one of them tried to conceal the illegal transfer of 8,000 hectares of land, while the other abused influence and disclosed investigation data. This is reported by UNN.

As Prosecutor General, it is unpleasant for me to write about crimes within the prosecutor's office. But it is even worse to remain silent or turn a blind eye. I promised not to cover for anyone - Kravchenko wrote on social media.

According to him, the deputy head of one of the district prosecutor's offices in Chernihiv region is accused of: organizing the theft of particularly important documents, forging official documents, and aiding in the falsification of evidence.

This prosecutor tried to "cover up" the illegal transfer of 8,000 hectares of agricultural land to one of the agricultural companies. He organized the theft of 14 boxes of documents that were crucial for the expert examination. Instead of evidence, a box of newspapers arrived at the expert institution. And to hide the machination, he forged accompanying documents. Today he received his document - a suspicion - Kravchenko said.

As for the second suspect, the former first deputy head of the Cherkasy region prosecutor's office is suspected of abuse of influence and disclosure of pre-trial investigation data.

According to Kravchenko, in 2021, for a "reward," the former prosecutor's office official interfered in an investigation in the interests of an acquaintance. He asked investigators to register proceedings, conduct interrogations, seizures, and transferred this information to third parties.

"Motions for preventive measures for prosecutors are already in court.

I repeat once again - no indulgences.

Especially for those who should protect the law, but themselves disregarded it.

There are no and will be no prosecutors "outside the coordinate system." If there is a crime, there will be responsibility," Kravchenko added.

On July 21, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochyi, who hit a woman on Velyka Vasylkivska Street, who later died in the hospital. The prosecution in court was personally supported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

