"No indulgences": Kravchenko sent hundreds of prosecutors with disabilities for inspection

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko decided to send more than 300 prosecutors with disabilities for consideration by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission, writes UNN.

Kravchenko stated that prosecutors with disabilities would not receive "any indulgences — only the law and public trust." He also noted that the issue of prosecutors with disability status had caused a wide public outcry and had not been resolved in 9 months. Therefore, "society has every right to know the position of the Prosecutor General."

"First. The legislator did not provide the Prosecutor General with the authority to unilaterally dismiss prosecutors in such cases as mass acquisition of disability status.

Second. The dismissal of prosecutors, under the specified circumstances, occurs on the basis of a decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP).

Third. Currently, 484 prosecutors with disabilities remain in the prosecutor's offices: 41 individuals submitted resignation letters voluntarily. I approved them," Kravchenko wrote.

Kravchenko also said that he decided, within his powers, that all prosecutors with disabilities would be referred for consideration by the QDCP. Exceptions are those who have the status of:

— childhood invalids,

— persons who have suffered irreparable health losses,

— have oncological diseases,

— are war invalids.

There are 136 such persons in the prosecutor's offices.

Thus, 348 prosecutors are awaiting the decisions of the disciplinary commission.

I understand that among them there may be individuals whose status, as a result of verification, will be confirmed. At the same time, established facts of dishonesty should not "cross out" the authority of all prosecutors who continue to conscientiously perform their work. Restoring trust is a path that everyone must take. Without exceptions. Without manipulations - added the Prosecutor General.

Recall

Earlier, there were reports of a scandal involving the mass establishment of disability for prosecutors. In October 2024, UNN wrote that a high percentage of prosecutors with disability status were found in two regions: Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi. In Cherkasy, 60 prosecutors from prosecutor's offices have disability status, and in Khmelnytskyi region - 61.