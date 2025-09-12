In Kyiv, men were fictitiously made into "teachers" to "book" them: the organizer and his accomplices have been detained

A large-scale scheme has been neutralized in Ukraine, through which conscripted men avoided military service by receiving "reservations" through fictitious educational institutions. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

As explained by the Office of the Prosecutor General, a resident of Kyiv created eight "fictitious" private educational institutions and registered them to straw persons.

The men, in turn, received documents that provided grounds for exemption from mobilization, although in fact, these institutions did not carry out any educational activities. To imitate legal employment, "employees" monthly transferred "contributions," from which taxes and fees were partially paid, and the other part went to the organizer. - reported the OPG.

Large-scale searches were conducted in Vinnytsia and Kyiv, as a result of which investigators found seals of "educational institutions," black accounting, documentation, and electronic media with evidence of illegal activity.

The organizer of the scheme, his accountant, and three other "directors" of pseudo-institutions have been detained. All of them have been notified of suspicion under the article on obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Main Investigative Department of the SBU under the procedural guidance of the OPG and with the operational support of counterintelligence.

