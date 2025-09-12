$41.310.10
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv, men were fictitiously made into "teachers" to "book" them: the organizer and his accomplices have been detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

A scheme to evade mobilization through fictitious educational institutions has been neutralized in Ukraine. The organizer and his accomplices have been detained, and they have been notified of suspicion.

In Kyiv, men were fictitiously made into "teachers" to "book" them: the organizer and his accomplices have been detained

A large-scale scheme has been neutralized in Ukraine, through which conscripted men avoided military service by receiving "reservations" through fictitious educational institutions. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

As explained by the Office of the Prosecutor General, a resident of Kyiv created eight "fictitious" private educational institutions and registered them to straw persons. 

The men, in turn, received documents that provided grounds for exemption from mobilization, although in fact, these institutions did not carry out any educational activities. To imitate legal employment, "employees" monthly transferred "contributions," from which taxes and fees were partially paid, and the other part went to the organizer.

- reported the OPG.

"Booked" conscripts for $10,000: a Ministry of Defense official exposed in a corruption scheme9/11/25, 11:15 AM • 2554 views

Large-scale searches were conducted in Vinnytsia and Kyiv, as a result of which investigators found seals of "educational institutions," black accounting, documentation, and electronic media with evidence of illegal activity.

The organizer of the scheme, his accountant, and three other "directors" of pseudo-institutions have been detained. All of them have been notified of suspicion under the article on obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Main Investigative Department of the SBU under the procedural guidance of the OPG and with the operational support of counterintelligence.

From fake students to forest crossings: SBU and police liquidated six schemes of evasion from mobilization9/11/25, 1:52 PM • 3228 views

Stepan Haftko

