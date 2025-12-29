A real step towards salvation: Prosecutor General Kravchenko received a "golden brick" from the founder of "City of Goodness" for introducing the institution of a prosecutor for the protection of children's rights

Marta Levchenko, the founder of "Misto Dobra" (City of Goodness), expressed gratitude to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, for introducing the institution of a prosecutor for the protection of children's rights. As a token of appreciation, Kravchenko received a personalized "golden brick," UNN reports, citing the "Misto Dobra" Facebook page.

This refers to the introduction of the position of Deputy Prosecutor General, who specializes exclusively in investigating crimes against children and restoring their rights.

"Thank you for creating a new history of child protection in our country. We dedicate such golden bricks in 'Misto Dobra' to incredible people who change the world for the better with their support. Today is a historic day. This brick belongs to you as a tribute and gratitude for what you do for the children of Ukraine. Thank you very much. Thank you for your support and for being there for us." - said Marta Levchenko.

"Misto Dobra" emphasized that the life, protection, and hope of children depend solely on responsible, kind, and strong-hearted adults nearby.

"When there are no such people, we witness crippled childhoods and lost destinies of children, which can be read about in the news every day." - states the post under the video.

"Misto Dobra" knows these stories not from the news. The project has been providing assistance for years to victims of domestic violence, mothers with children in need, orphans, and also operates a children's hospice at the center.

...stories of wounded children, which are impossible to believe and sometimes impossible to live through, live in each of our buildings by the dozens and hundreds. That is why for 20 years we have known the price of every indifference of those who had the opportunity to protect a child and did not. That is why the decision of Ruslan Kravchenko – the Prosecutor General – to create the institution of a prosecutor for the protection of children's rights is of paramount importance to us. For the first time, clear responsibility appears – real actions that can save the lives and health of those who cannot stand up for themselves. - the center emphasizes.

"Misto Dobra" is convinced that such a decision by the Prosecutor General opens the way to a real preventive mechanism for salvation before a tragedy occurs with a child.

"Unified priority coordination of actions at the national level, ahead of adult cases. Preparation of important steps for legislative changes. Uniting leading specialists, professionals, institutions, and the public at one table for a real vision of the problem and ways to achieve a high-quality, effective solution." - believe those at "Misto Dobra."

They also added that they welcome the fact that Viktor Logachov became the Deputy Prosecutor General and will oversee children's rights, as he has seen "Misto Dobra" and knows how "strongly Ukrainian children need protection."

"This is about specific children – those who can still be protected. Those whose voices are too quiet to be heard without adult help. We see every day how costly delay is. How time for a child is counted not in years or even months – sometimes in hours. The symbol of gratitude for these historic decisions for Ukraine was a golden brick for personal and institutional responsibility for implementing these changes. This brick reminds us and everyone who sees it: the strength of adults is measured by actions for children. And we hope that together we will ensure that no childhood is lost." - the center emphasized.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko personally visited "Misto Dobra" and witnessed firsthand the consequences of adult negligence and abuse against children. Children from frontline regions are evacuated to the largest children's shelter, located in Chernivtsi, and children are also taken from other regions, including from institutional facilities where they did not receive proper assistance.

It should be added that after taking office as Prosecutor General, Kravchenko declared a principle of zero tolerance for violence and negligence against children. He emphasized the personal responsibility of regional prosecutors in investigating crimes against children, as well as the fact that the prosecutor's office will demand the highest possible punishment for those found guilty in courts.