Blogger from Chernivtsi received 5 years in prison for disclosing the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A blogger from Chernivtsi, who disseminated information about the deployment of Ukrainian military personnel, was sentenced to 5 years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

A blogger from Chernivtsi, who during a live stream announced the coordinates of a Ukrainian Armed Forces unit and, despite warnings from the military, posted the video in open access, has been sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office and the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office confirmed the legality of the conviction in courts of all instances. The Supreme Court agreed with the arguments of the prosecution.

The investigation established that in the summer of 2023, during an online broadcast, the woman announced the coordinates of a Ukrainian unit and showed elements of the area that allowed for precise identification of the military's location.

The video shows military personnel demanding to stop filming for security reasons. However, the blogger ignored the warnings, continued the broadcast, and later published the unedited video on YouTube and TikTok.

She was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The Supreme Court's decision has entered into force and is not subject to appeal.

Russian military intelligence agent exposed in Dnipro for passing information on Ukrainian Armed Forces movement and location of military enlistment offices