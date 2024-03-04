Russian military intelligence agent exposed in Dnipro for passing information on Ukrainian Armed Forces movement and location of military enlistment offices

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20100 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 67916 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48947 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 225223 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 200029 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179679 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223476 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249813 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155631 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371760 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180351 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 67150 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 86749 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50545 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42851 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 21310 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 67932 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 225239 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 181745 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 200041 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13353 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22088 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22533 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 43841 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 51503 views
Russian military intelligence agent exposed in Dnipro for passing information on Ukrainian Armed Forces movement and location of military enlistment offices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 55030 views

In Dnipro, a Russian military intelligence agent was exposed who was passing information about the movements of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the location of military commissariats to Russian supervisors.

Russian military intelligence agent exposed in Dnipro for passing information on Ukrainian Armed Forces movement and location of military enlistment offices

A Russian military intelligence agent who passed on information about the movement of the Armed Forces and the location of military registration and enlistment offices was exposed in Dnipro. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

According to the investigation, at the end of 2023, a representative of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces recruited a resident of Dnipro to assist in subversive activities against Ukraine,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the suspect was covertly filming a military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and district TCCs and SPs of the city. He sent video materials to his Russian curator via the Telegram messenger along with marks on Google Maps screenshots.

The man also transmitted information in text messages about the routes of military fuel trucks with the exact coordinates.

The law enforcers exposed the agent while he was recording information for the enemy. During an authorized search at his place of residence, law enforcement officers seized a mobile phone and computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipropetrovs'k Region Prosecutor's Office, a citizen of Ukraine was served a notice of suspicion of high treason (Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A custody without bail has been chosen as a measure of restraint against the suspect.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian intelligence agent who helped the enemy prepare missile attacks on railways and military hospitals in Cherkasy region by identifying targets.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Ukraine
Cherkassy
