Russian military intelligence agent exposed in Dnipro for passing information on Ukrainian Armed Forces movement and location of military enlistment offices

A Russian military intelligence agent who passed on information about the movement of the Armed Forces and the location of military registration and enlistment offices was exposed in Dnipro. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

According to the investigation, at the end of 2023, a representative of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces recruited a resident of Dnipro to assist in subversive activities against Ukraine, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the suspect was covertly filming a military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and district TCCs and SPs of the city. He sent video materials to his Russian curator via the Telegram messenger along with marks on Google Maps screenshots.

The man also transmitted information in text messages about the routes of military fuel trucks with the exact coordinates.

The law enforcers exposed the agent while he was recording information for the enemy. During an authorized search at his place of residence, law enforcement officers seized a mobile phone and computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipropetrovs'k Region Prosecutor's Office, a citizen of Ukraine was served a notice of suspicion of high treason (Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A custody without bail has been chosen as a measure of restraint against the suspect.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian intelligence agent who helped the enemy prepare missile attacks on railways and military hospitals in Cherkasy region by identifying targets.