In Chernivtsi, a man set fire to the Sadhora Synagogue: what is known

The Sadhora synagogue was set on fire in Chernivtsi. This was reported by the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the man entered the synagogue when the guard left the gate, collected books, and set it on fire.

Police promptly arrived at the scene and detained the offender. It was established that a month ago he tried to set fire to a local church and, according to preliminary data, is mentally unstable. - the report says.

In turn, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky clarified that no one was injured in the fire, but the synagogue building was damaged.

"The embassy is in contact with the rabbi of Chernivtsi and the local Jewish community," the diplomat added.

For reference

The building of the Sadhora synagogue is one of the central shrines of the Sadigura dynasty - founded by Rabbi Yisrael of Ruzhin. The synagogue was built about 180 years ago, restored in 2017, and is considered one of the most important structures in the Hasidic world.

Recall

In July, law enforcement officers detained a 28-year-old local resident in Zakarpattia for setting fire to the Greek Catholic church in the village of Palad-Komarivtsi.