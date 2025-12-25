In Bukovyna, two city council officials were notified of suspicion due to overpayment of UAH 3.5 million for road repairs

$42.150.05
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Is everything alright with Trump: The Guardian analyzed the behavior of the US president throughout 2025
December 24, 10:44 PM
Kim Jong Un oversaw long-range missile test and visited nuclear submarine construction site
December 24, 11:53 PM
In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPD
December 25, 01:01 AM
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists
December 25, 01:45 AM
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic
December 25, 02:17 AM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
December 24, 03:00 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:30 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
08:09 AM
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
07:24 AM
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
December 24, 02:00 PM
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
December 24, 06:59 AM
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"
December 23, 08:27 PM
In Bukovyna, two city council officials were notified of suspicion due to overpayment of UAH 3.5 million for road repairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office and BEB detectives uncovered abuses during the procurement of landscaping services in Chernivtsi, which led to losses of UAH 3.5 million. Two city council officials have been notified of suspicion for abuse of office.

In Bukovyna, two city council officials were notified of suspicion due to overpayment of UAH 3.5 million for road repairs

Prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with BEB detectives, exposed abuses during the procurement of landscaping services in Chernivtsi. The territorial community suffered losses of almost UAH 3.5 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Suspicion was reported to: the former director, and now the first deputy of one of the city council departments; the deputy head of the public procurement department. Their actions were qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- the message says.

According to the investigation, in 2022, officials, knowing the real market prices for building materials, approved an estimate with inflated prices and announced the procurement of services for current road surface repairs at inflated prices.

Only one contractor participated in the tender, with whom a contract for UAH 18.2 million was concluded. As a result of the abuses, the community overpaid almost UAH 3.5 million.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Chernivtsi