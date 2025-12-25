In Bukovyna, two city council officials were notified of suspicion due to overpayment of UAH 3.5 million for road repairs

Prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with BEB detectives, exposed abuses during the procurement of landscaping services in Chernivtsi. The territorial community suffered losses of almost UAH 3.5 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Suspicion was reported to: the former director, and now the first deputy of one of the city council departments; the deputy head of the public procurement department. Their actions were qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - the message says.

According to the investigation, in 2022, officials, knowing the real market prices for building materials, approved an estimate with inflated prices and announced the procurement of services for current road surface repairs at inflated prices.

Only one contractor participated in the tender, with whom a contract for UAH 18.2 million was concluded. As a result of the abuses, the community overpaid almost UAH 3.5 million.

