Investigation into the former head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration and his accomplices in the case of embezzlement of over UAH 392 million on road repairs has been completed

Anti-corruption bodies have completed the investigation into the case of 5 individuals who, according to the investigation, are involved in the embezzlement of over UAH 392 million during road repairs in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the SAP press service, writes UNN.

The SAP does not specify the official's surname, but it follows from the case materials that it refers to Valentyn Reznichenko.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in 2022, the specified persons, in order to obtain the possibility of priority financing of works that were to be performed by a legal entity associated with them, as well as to avoid the need to develop project documentation, conduct its examination and carry out technical supervision, ensured the inspection of roads, drawing up defective acts, increasing financing from the local budget and concluding contracts for the performance of works on the operational maintenance of highways instead of their capital repair.

Such a change in the types of work was supposed to ensure priority financing, while the costs of current and capital road repairs, in accordance with the legislation in force under martial law, were only possible as a last resort. - noted the SAP.

In addition, it turned out that the individuals groundlessly increased the costs of such maintenance to UAH 1.5 billion. Subsequently, contracts for the performance of relevant works were concluded for this very amount with a company associated with the then-current head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

The conclusions of the conducted examinations confirmed that the contracting company overstated the cost of materials by more than UAH 392 million.

It should be noted that part of these funds was transferred to the accounts of other companies associated with the top official and his deputy.

Among the suspects:

Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration;

Deputy Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration;

Head of the Department of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration;

Head of the Road Management Department of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration;

Head of the business entity (positions indicated at the time of the crime).

The actions of the suspects are qualified under the signs of a crime provided for in Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The Head of the Department of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration is additionally charged with committing a crime provided for in Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

