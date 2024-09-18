Reznichenko, ex-head of Dnipro RSA, was granted bail in the amount of UAH 30 million

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109884 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113796 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184538 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146636 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148472 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141027 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190953 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112248 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180577 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104921 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 54498 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 44397 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 72312 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 45663 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 41591 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184540 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190953 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180577 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207690 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196273 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146489 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146005 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150382 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141487 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158104 views
Reznichenko, ex-head of Dnipro RSA, was granted bail in the amount of UAH 30 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12783 views

Valentyn Reznichenko, the former head of the Dnipro RSA, was released on bail of UAH 30 million. He is suspected of mismanagement of road repairs, which caused damage to the community in the amount of over UAH 286 million.

The former head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, who is suspected of abusing road repairs in the Dnipro region, causing damage to the local community in the amount of more than UAH 286 million, was released on bail in the amount of UAH 30 million. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the SAPO press service.

Details

According to the SAPO, Valentyn Reznichenko, the former head of the Dnipro RSA, was granted bail in the amount of UAH 30 million.

Addendum

SAPO and NABU served suspicion notice to the former head of the Dnipro RSA of misuse of funds in road repairs in Dnipropetrovs'k region, which caused damage to the local community in the amount of over UAH 286 million.

On September 16, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure in the form of bail of UAH 30 million on former head of Dnipro RSA Valentyn Reznichenko.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

