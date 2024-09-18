Reznichenko, ex-head of Dnipro RSA, was granted bail in the amount of UAH 30 million

The former head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, who is suspected of abusing road repairs in the Dnipro region, causing damage to the local community in the amount of more than UAH 286 million, was released on bail in the amount of UAH 30 million. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the SAPO press service.

Details

According to the SAPO, Valentyn Reznichenko, the former head of the Dnipro RSA, was granted bail in the amount of UAH 30 million.

Addendum

SAPO and NABU served suspicion notice to the former head of the Dnipro RSA of misuse of funds in road repairs in Dnipropetrovs'k region, which caused damage to the local community in the amount of over UAH 286 million.

On September 16, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure in the form of bail of UAH 30 million on former head of Dnipro RSA Valentyn Reznichenko.