Adjusted strikes on Chernivtsi and called for attacks on western Ukraine: SBU detained 35-year-old Russian agent

Photo: SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an enemy agent in Chernivtsi who was adjusting missile and drone attacks on the city and called for new strikes on the western regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The detainee turned out to be a 35-year-old unemployed man who was hiding from mobilization. He was recruited in one of the Telegram channels, where he justified Russian aggression and the war crimes of the occupiers.

The agent took photos and videos of critical infrastructure facilities and locations in Chernivtsi, which, in his opinion, could be used by Ukrainian defenders. He sent the collected information to Russian handlers.

He also spread anti-Ukrainian comments on the banned social network "VKontakte". He was detained at his place of residence in Chernivtsi.

During searches, prohibited Soviet and Russian symbols were seized from him, as well as drawings and a smartphone with evidence of working for the Russian occupiers.

The detainee was charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 3 of Art. 436-2 (production, dissemination of materials containing justification and recognition of the legitimacy of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

Currently, the man is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

