Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 7332 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 15713 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 12936 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 22245 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 35074 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 47934 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41099 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 42254 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 39033 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Adjusted strikes on Chernivtsi and called for attacks on western Ukraine: SBU detained 35-year-old Russian agent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The SBU detained a 35-year-old unemployed man, who was hiding from mobilization, for adjusting missile and drone attacks on Chernivtsi and calling for new strikes on the western regions of Ukraine. Prohibited symbols and evidence of cooperation with the Russian occupiers were seized from him.

Adjusted strikes on Chernivtsi and called for attacks on western Ukraine: SBU detained 35-year-old Russian agent
Photo: SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an enemy agent in Chernivtsi who was adjusting missile and drone attacks on the city and called for new strikes on the western regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The detainee turned out to be a 35-year-old unemployed man who was hiding from mobilization. He was recruited in one of the Telegram channels, where he justified Russian aggression and the war crimes of the occupiers.

The agent took photos and videos of critical infrastructure facilities and locations in Chernivtsi, which, in his opinion, could be used by Ukrainian defenders. He sent the collected information to Russian handlers.

He also spread anti-Ukrainian comments on the banned social network "VKontakte". He was detained at his place of residence in Chernivtsi.

During searches, prohibited Soviet and Russian symbols were seized from him, as well as drawings and a smartphone with evidence of working for the Russian occupiers.

The detainee was charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);
    • Part 3 of Art. 436-2 (production, dissemination of materials containing justification and recognition of the legitimacy of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

      Currently, the man is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

      Recall

      At the end of November, the SBU exposed a Russian agent network that was preparing caches with components for explosive devices. They planned terrorist attacks in western Ukraine.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

