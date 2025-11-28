Arson of a synagogue in Chernivtsi: police confirmed the detention of a suspect, proceedings initiated

In Chernivtsi, a man who committed arson in a synagogue was detained, confirmed the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernivtsi Oblast, stating that the man is registered with a specialized medical institution, a criminal case has been opened, UNN writes.

Details

A 30-year-old resident of the regional center was found to be involved in the intentional damage to property. Employees of the Chernivtsi District Police Department documented the illegal actions of the perpetrator. Currently, a pre-trial investigation is underway into this fact.

Yesterday, November 27, the police received a report that an unknown person, while in the synagogue building on Yaroslava Mudroho Street in Chernivtsi, set fire to household items, as a result of which property was damaged. No one was injured in the fire.

Police "conducted initial police measures and identified the man involved in the crime."

"The arsonist turned out to be a 30-year-old resident of the regional center. It was found that the man is registered with a specialized medical institution," the police reported.

"Police detained the Bukovynian in accordance with Article 208 (Detention by an authorized official) of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and placed him in temporary detention facility No. 1," the statement reads.

The amount of damage caused is being established.

Information about the incident was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 194 (Intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

