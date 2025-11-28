Arson of a synagogue in Chernivtsi: police confirmed the detention of a suspect, proceedings initiated

$42.190.11
48.870.08
11:00 AM • 9150 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
10:44 AM • 6282 views
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - Politico
09:41 AM • 10494 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 11487 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 20472 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 17108 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 16323 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 14398 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 11806 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 29837 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
Popular news
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 17316 views
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 11141 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideo07:16 AM • 10932 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender07:24 AM • 13569 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?07:39 AM • 9152 views
Publications
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 1906 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 9150 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 7624 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 20472 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?07:39 AM • 10033 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Andriy Yermak
Viktor Orbán
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belgium
Washington, D.C.
Hungary
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 17676 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 35627 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 56176 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 89089 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 104245 views
Arson of a synagogue in Chernivtsi: police confirmed the detention of a suspect, proceedings initiated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

In Chernivtsi, a 30-year-old man was detained for committing arson in the synagogue building on Yaroslava Mudroho Street. The perpetrator is registered with a specialized medical institution, and criminal proceedings have been initiated.

Arson of a synagogue in Chernivtsi: police confirmed the detention of a suspect, proceedings initiated

In Chernivtsi, a man who committed arson in a synagogue was detained, confirmed the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernivtsi Oblast, stating that the man is registered with a specialized medical institution, a criminal case has been opened, UNN writes.

Details

A 30-year-old resident of the regional center was found to be involved in the intentional damage to property. Employees of the Chernivtsi District Police Department documented the illegal actions of the perpetrator. Currently, a pre-trial investigation is underway into this fact.

Yesterday, November 27, the police received a report that an unknown person, while in the synagogue building on Yaroslava Mudroho Street in Chernivtsi, set fire to household items, as a result of which property was damaged. No one was injured in the fire.

Police "conducted initial police measures and identified the man involved in the crime."

"The arsonist turned out to be a 30-year-old resident of the regional center. It was found that the man is registered with a specialized medical institution," the police reported.

"Police detained the Bukovynian in accordance with Article 208 (Detention by an authorized official) of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and placed him in temporary detention facility No. 1," the statement reads.

The amount of damage caused is being established.

Information about the incident was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 194 (Intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In Chernivtsi, a man set fire to the Sadhora Synagogue: what is known27.11.25, 23:18 • 4324 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Chernivtsi