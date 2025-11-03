Three officials illegally seized land in Pyriatynskyi National Park: prosecutor's office announced suspicion

Prosecutors have notified three former officials of suspicion of illegally seizing 100 hectares of land in the Pyriatynskyi National Nature Park. They have been served with a notice of suspicion, reported the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office, former heads of the StateGeoCadastre in Poltava Oblast, the ex-head of the Kharkivtsi village council, and the head of a department of the Pyriatyn city council have been notified of suspicion - the statement reads.

The investigation established that in 2017–2020, the defendants illegally withdrew 95 land plots totaling 100 hectares from the permanent use of the Pyriatynskyi National Park.

The lands were leased to a farming enterprise, whose head became the former village head.

The state suffered losses of UAH 6.8 million. To return the lands of the nature reserve fund, prosecutors filed 95 lawsuits. Nine decisions have already been made in favor of the state – illegal private ownership rights to about 10 hectares have been canceled - noted the Prosecutor General's Office.

The prosecutor's office took it upon itself to ensure the actual restoration of state rights, as the authorized bodies failed to do so.

Addition

In Chernivtsi, an historic building known as "Ukrainian Book" was returned to the community. The total area of this monument is about 150 square meters, and its market value exceeds 10 million hryvnias.

The Rivne Oblast Prosecutor's Office returned a 64-hectare lake, which is part of a hydrological reserve, to the community. A private joint-stock company used the territory for fish farming without legal grounds and without paying funds to the local budget.