Three officials illegally seized land in Pyriatynskyi National Park: prosecutor's office announced suspicion

08:56 AM • 16324 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 19684 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 20215 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 19559 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 18434 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 24126 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 39138 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 69429 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 68312 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 56666 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Drones attacked an oil refinery in SaratovPhotoNovember 3, 02:23 AM • 26052 views
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - TrumpNovember 3, 02:46 AM • 22603 views
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US PresidentNovember 3, 03:22 AM • 20426 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - TrumpNovember 3, 04:21 AM • 22860 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 19944 views
Publications
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 5254 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters08:40 AM • 16966 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 20053 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 69429 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 68312 views
UNN Lite
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 1666 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 4624 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 22142 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 43545 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 93698 views
Three officials illegally seized land in Pyriatynskyi National Park: prosecutor's office announced suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

Former officials were notified of suspicion of illegally seizing 100 hectares of land in Pyriatynskyi National Nature Park. The state suffered losses of UAH 6.8 million, and prosecutors filed 95 lawsuits to return the land.

Three officials illegally seized land in Pyriatynskyi National Park: prosecutor's office announced suspicion

Prosecutors have notified three former officials of suspicion of illegally seizing 100 hectares of land in the Pyriatynskyi National Nature Park. They have been served with a notice of suspicion, reported the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details 

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office, former heads of the StateGeoCadastre in Poltava Oblast, the ex-head of the Kharkivtsi village council, and the head of a department of the Pyriatyn city council have been notified of suspicion

- the statement reads. 

The investigation established that in 2017–2020, the defendants illegally withdrew 95 land plots totaling 100 hectares from the permanent use of the Pyriatynskyi National Park.

The lands were leased to a farming enterprise, whose head became the former village head.

The state suffered losses of UAH 6.8 million. To return the lands of the nature reserve fund, prosecutors filed 95 lawsuits. Nine decisions have already been made in favor of the state – illegal private ownership rights to about 10 hectares have been canceled

 - noted the Prosecutor General's Office.

The prosecutor's office took it upon itself to ensure the actual restoration of state rights, as the authorized bodies failed to do so. 

Addition

In Chernivtsi, an historic building known as "Ukrainian Book" was returned to the community. The total area of this monument is about 150 square meters, and its market value exceeds 10 million hryvnias.

 The Rivne Oblast Prosecutor's Office returned a 64-hectare lake, which is part of a hydrological reserve, to the community. A private joint-stock company used the territory for fish farming without legal grounds and without paying funds to the local budget. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Rivne Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Chernivtsi