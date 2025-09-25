$41.410.03
A fraudulent call center that defrauded citizens of Kazakhstan out of millions was exposed in Chernivtsi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 982 views

A fraudulent call center that defrauded citizens of Kazakhstan out of over UAH 5.3 million was exposed in Chernivtsi. The organizer and some participants have been detained, and an investigation is underway regarding 300 other victims for an amount exceeding UAH 70 million.

A fraudulent call center that defrauded citizens of Kazakhstan out of millions was exposed in Chernivtsi

In Chernivtsi, a fraudulent call center was exposed, which defrauded citizens of Kazakhstan of millions of hryvnias. The organizer and some members of the criminal organization have been detained, and investigative actions are ongoing regarding other members of the group. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, the activities of a criminal call center specializing in fraud against citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been stopped. 

National Museum in Pirohiv almost lost 1.5 hectares of land: organizers of the scheme exposed25.09.25, 10:53 • 1964 views

At least 20 victims have been identified, whose total losses exceed UAH 5.3 million, and the verification of more than 300 other victims is ongoing – they have suffered damages totaling over UAH 70 million.

According to the investigation, the organizer of the call center was a native of Zaporizhzhia region, who lived in Chernivtsi. He involved several citizens of Ukraine in illegal activities. They called foreigners, introducing themselves as employees of the National Security Committee and the National Bank of Kazakhstan. Under the pretext of combating terrorism financing and checking suspicious transactions, they persuaded people to transfer funds to accounts controlled by the organization.

– reported the OGP.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized computer equipment, mobile phones, bank cards, uniforms and identification marks of Kazakh law enforcement agencies, bank employee badges, and other evidence of criminal activity.

The organizer and some participants were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Six people were notified of suspicion of creating and participating in a criminal organization and fraud on a large and especially large scale (Parts 1, 2 of Article 255, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Four of them have already been remanded in custody without alternative, and the issue of other members of the group is being resolved.

Caused over UAH 138 million in damages: law enforcement officers notified two former heads of a gas distribution company of suspicion24.09.25, 18:53 • 3906 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
Kazakhstan
Chernivtsi