National Museum in Pirohiv almost lost 1.5 hectares of land: organizers of the scheme exposed

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, the organizer and accomplice of an illegal scheme to seize land on the territory of the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Pirohiv have been notified of suspicion. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

This refers to the head and an employee of a private company who developed and implemented a plan for the illegal acquisition of a 1.5-hectare land plot, which is state-owned and in permanent use by the museum. - stated in the message.

According to the prosecutor's office, for this purpose, the head of the company produced forged technical passports, certificates, and acceptance acts, and based on them, registered ownership of real estate objects with a total area of over 8,000 square meters.

After that, he held a meeting of the company's participants, included fictitious objects in the authorized capital, and tried to formalize land management documentation. - noted the Prosecutor General's Office.

However, as emphasized by the agency, the perpetrators did not manage to fully realize their plan – the illegal actions were exposed by law enforcement officers in cooperation with the museum's management.

"The land has been seized, and the state has not suffered losses of over UAH 10 million," the report clarifies.

The actions of the suspects are classified under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for them is being resolved.

