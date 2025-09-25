$41.380.00
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
National Museum in Pirohiv almost lost 1.5 hectares of land: organizers of the scheme exposed

Kyiv

 • 420 views

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have notified the organizer and an accomplice of an illegal scheme to seize land belonging to the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Rural Life of Ukraine in Pirohiv of suspicion. The perpetrators attempted to illegally obtain 1.5 hectares of land by forging documents and registering ownership of non-existent real estate objects.

National Museum in Pirohiv almost lost 1.5 hectares of land: organizers of the scheme exposed

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, the organizer and accomplice of an illegal scheme to seize land on the territory of the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Pirohiv have been notified of suspicion. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

This refers to the head and an employee of a private company who developed and implemented a plan for the illegal acquisition of a 1.5-hectare land plot, which is state-owned and in permanent use by the museum.

- stated in the message.

According to the prosecutor's office, for this purpose, the head of the company produced forged technical passports, certificates, and acceptance acts, and based on them, registered ownership of real estate objects with a total area of over 8,000 square meters.

After that, he held a meeting of the company's participants, included fictitious objects in the authorized capital, and tried to formalize land management documentation.

- noted the Prosecutor General's Office.

However, as emphasized by the agency, the perpetrators did not manage to fully realize their plan – the illegal actions were exposed by law enforcement officers in cooperation with the museum's management.

"The land has been seized, and the state has not suffered losses of over UAH 10 million," the report clarifies.

The actions of the suspects are classified under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for them is being resolved.

Olga Rozgon

