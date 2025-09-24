Prosecutor's office returned 700 hectares of land worth UAH 27 million to Dnipropetrovsk communities: details

The prosecutor's office returned land plots in the Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to local territorial communities. The total value of the land plots is over UAH 27 million: they were illegally transferred for use. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that the companies registered ownership of land plots with a total area of over 700 hectares. However, they had no title documents, and therefore these lands were used illegally.

The Samarivka District Prosecutor's Office appealed to the court, which fully satisfied the claims. As a result, the state registration of ownership rights for the defendants in the case was canceled, and the land plots were returned to the ownership of the Magdalynivka settlement and Lychkivka rural councils.

Recall

