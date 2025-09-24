$41.380.00
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 3926 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 10683 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 10065 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 18424 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 14640 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 16227 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 14225 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 26684 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 44742 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
Prosecutor's office returned 700 hectares of land worth UAH 27 million to Dnipropetrovsk communities: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

The prosecutor's office returned land plots worth over UAH 27 million to local communities in the Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The companies illegally registered ownership of 700 hectares of land without title documents.

Prosecutor's office returned 700 hectares of land worth UAH 27 million to Dnipropetrovsk communities: details

The prosecutor's office returned land plots in the Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to local territorial communities. The total value of the land plots is over UAH 27 million: they were illegally transferred for use. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that the companies registered ownership of land plots with a total area of over 700 hectares. However, they had no title documents, and therefore these lands were used illegally.

The Samarivka District Prosecutor's Office appealed to the court, which fully satisfied the claims. As a result, the state registration of ownership rights for the defendants in the case was canceled, and the land plots were returned to the ownership of the Magdalynivka settlement and Lychkivka rural councils.

Recall

In Kyiv, the prosecutor's office terminated a lease agreement for 40 hectares of land with a company associated with pro-Russian politician and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk through court.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kyiv