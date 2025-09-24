$41.380.00
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 10181 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 13761 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 15980 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details
11:04 AM • 26901 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 17201 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 30291 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 17837 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18132 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 15103 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
Caused over UAH 138 million in damages: law enforcement officers notified two former heads of a gas distribution company of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Two executives of a private company have been notified of suspicion of causing over UAH 138 million in damages. They illegally siphoned off more than 6.7 million cubic meters of gas from the state gas transportation system.

Caused over UAH 138 million in damages: law enforcement officers notified two former heads of a gas distribution company of suspicion

Police, together with the SBU, have notified two executives of a private company of suspicion, who caused damages of over UAH 138 million by illegally siphoning off more than 6.7 million cubic meters of gas from the state gas transportation system. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Police, together with the SBU, exposed two former executives of a private company who, between June and November 2023, illegally siphoned off more than 6.7 million cubic meters of gas from the state gas transportation system. The amount of damages is over 138 million hryvnias.

- the statement says.

The investigation established that after the termination of cooperation with the state supplier due to debt for purchased raw materials, the officials continued unauthorized gas withdrawal, citing "exceptional circumstances" and the needs of the enterprise.

During searches at the suspects' residences and in office premises, financial documentation, telephones, and computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity were seized.

The two former executives were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 364-1 (Abuse of power by an official of a legal entity of private law, regardless of organizational and legal form) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to six years.

- added the police.

Earlier, one of the former chairmen of the board of this company was already notified of suspicion, whose actions caused the state more than 251 million hryvnias in damages.

Recall

The Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office notified of suspicion the former chairman of the board of a gas supply company, who caused damages to the state of over UAH 251 million by unauthorized withdrawal of natural gas from the gas transportation system in the amount of over 10 million cubic meters.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

