Caused over UAH 138 million in damages: law enforcement officers notified two former heads of a gas distribution company of suspicion

Police, together with the SBU, have notified two executives of a private company of suspicion, who caused damages of over UAH 138 million by illegally siphoning off more than 6.7 million cubic meters of gas from the state gas transportation system. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Police, together with the SBU, exposed two former executives of a private company who, between June and November 2023, illegally siphoned off more than 6.7 million cubic meters of gas from the state gas transportation system. The amount of damages is over 138 million hryvnias. - the statement says.

The investigation established that after the termination of cooperation with the state supplier due to debt for purchased raw materials, the officials continued unauthorized gas withdrawal, citing "exceptional circumstances" and the needs of the enterprise.

During searches at the suspects' residences and in office premises, financial documentation, telephones, and computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity were seized.

The two former executives were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 364-1 (Abuse of power by an official of a legal entity of private law, regardless of organizational and legal form) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to six years. - added the police.

Earlier, one of the former chairmen of the board of this company was already notified of suspicion, whose actions caused the state more than 251 million hryvnias in damages.

Recall

The Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office notified of suspicion the former chairman of the board of a gas supply company, who caused damages to the state of over UAH 251 million by unauthorized withdrawal of natural gas from the gas transportation system in the amount of over 10 million cubic meters.