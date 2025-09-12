In Los Angeles, a schoolboy died from a rare complication years after contracting measles

The child was too young to be vaccinated when he contracted the virus.

A school-aged child died from a rare complication of measles in Los Angeles, USA.

According to the county health department, the boy was too young to be vaccinated when he contracted the virus. Years later, he died from subacute sclerosing panencephalitis.

This case is a painful reminder of how dangerous measles can be, especially for our most vulnerable community members... Infants who are too young to be vaccinated rely on all of us to help protect them through herd immunity. - said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer.

The report indicates the worst year for measles in the US in the last three decades:

child vaccination rates have decreased;

the epidemic has spread domestically.

As of 2024, 433 cases of measles have been recorded in Ukraine. The highest number of patients is in Zakarpattia Oblast, 84.2% of cases affect children under 17.

In 2025, as of August 27, about 2,000 cases of measles were registered in Ukraine. The Ministry of Health registers localized outbreaks of measles predominantly in the western regions, partly in central Ukraine, but mostly in Chernivtsi, as well as Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblasts.