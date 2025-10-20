Called for the revival of the USSR and disseminated communist symbols: members of an underground organization have been notified of suspicions

Four participants of an underground neo-communist group, which operated under the name "Organizing Committee of the Ukrainian SSR", have been notified of suspicion of distributing communist symbols and promoting a totalitarian regime. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

It has been established that the suspects communicated through a network of Telegram channels they created, in which they coordinated the activities of pseudo-state institutions, organized so-called "unifying congresses of USSR citizens", adopted their own laws, and aimed to restore Soviet state bodies of the 1936 model. At the same time, members of this underground movement do not recognize the Constitution of Ukraine or any state institutions.

Within the pre-trial investigation, four active participants of the underground movement were identified, among whom are residents of Kyiv, Chernivtsi, Mukachevo, and Ivano-Frankivsk. Three of them are administrators of resources where supporters of Soviet ideas communicated and exchanged plans. The results of the conducted examinations confirmed the dissemination of symbols of communist and totalitarian regimes by members of the underground organization. - the message says.

Their actions are qualified under Parts 1, 2 of Article 436-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as the dissemination of communist, Nazi symbols and the propaganda of communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to ten years with or without confiscation of property.

