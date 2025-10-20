Called for the revival of the USSR and disseminated communist symbols: members of an underground organization have been notified of suspicions

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
08:37 AM • 11346 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 33985 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 18705 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 22747 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
07:07 AM • 6200 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 23797 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 25628 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 64274 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 104199 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 53267 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.5m/s
75%
749mm
Popular news
World Day Against Pain and International Statistics Day: what else is celebrated on October 20October 20, 02:57 AM • 8082 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayedOctober 20, 04:49 AM • 27632 views
Ukraine and the US are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems - Zelenskyy07:56 AM • 12828 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 20998 views
EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"09:15 AM • 5028 views
Publications
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime08:22 AM • 34011 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 21182 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 104212 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 71163 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 149995 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 56718 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 58251 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 77265 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 75831 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 101953 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
ATACMS
MiG-31

Called for the revival of the USSR and disseminated communist symbols: members of an underground organization have been notified of suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

Four members of the underground neo-communist group "Organizing Committee of the Ukrainian SSR" have been notified of suspicion. They are accused of disseminating communist symbols and promoting a totalitarian regime.

Called for the revival of the USSR and disseminated communist symbols: members of an underground organization have been notified of suspicions

Four participants of an underground neo-communist group, which operated under the name "Organizing Committee of the Ukrainian SSR", have been notified of suspicion of distributing communist symbols and promoting a totalitarian regime. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

It has been established that the suspects communicated through a network of Telegram channels they created, in which they coordinated the activities of pseudo-state institutions, organized so-called "unifying congresses of USSR citizens", adopted their own laws, and aimed to restore Soviet state bodies of the 1936 model. At the same time, members of this underground movement do not recognize the Constitution of Ukraine or any state institutions.

 Within  the  pre-trial  investigation,  four active participants of the underground movement were identified, among whom are residents of Kyiv, Chernivtsi, Mukachevo, and Ivano-Frankivsk. Three of them are administrators of resources where supporters of Soviet ideas communicated and exchanged plans. The results of the conducted examinations confirmed the dissemination of symbols of communist and totalitarian regimes by members of the underground organization.

- the message says.

Their actions are qualified under  Parts 1, 2 of Article 436-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as  the dissemination of communist, Nazi symbols and the propaganda of communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment  for a term of five to ten years with or without confiscation of property.

SBU searched relatives of NABU detective: what is known20.10.25, 11:37 • 1440 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Mukachevo
Chernivtsi
Ivano-Frankivsk
Kyiv