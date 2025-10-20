SBU searched relatives of NABU detective: what is known

Relatives of a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau were searched today, October 20, by SBU officers. UNN reports this with reference to the NABU press service.

We inform you that today, SBU officers conducted searches at the relatives of a detective of the National Bureau, who investigated a number of high-profile cases, including those concerning abuses in the energy sector ("Rotterdam+") and at railway enterprises, including suspicion of embezzlement of funds during the purchase of transformers. - the NABU statement says.

The Bureau noted that it continues to perform its duties in accordance with the law, ensuring "the inevitability of responsibility for corruption crimes regardless of the positions and influence of the defendants."

Addition

On September 25, the National Bureau of Ukraine stated that the SBU was conducting investigative actions against former NABU detectives, who are now current employees of Ukrzaliznytsia.

NABU indicated that the searches could have been related to their previous activities in investigations as part of investigative teams that "exposed organized criminal groups at state enterprises and in state authorities, including the SBU." However, at the time, the SBU stated that the searches of Ukrzaliznytsia officials were conducted as part of a criminal proceeding regarding abuses in the field of freight transportation and that they were not related to pressure on anti-corruption bodies.

Recall

In 2022, 15 people were notified of suspicion, including former and current officials of the NEURC and officials of a group of private heat-generating companies involved in the introduction and application of the so-called "Rotterdam+" formula, as a result of which electricity consumers illegally overpaid more than 20 billion hryvnias during 2018-2019.