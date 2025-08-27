$41.400.03
Man in Kharkiv region tried to sell automatic rifle and grenades for 25,000 hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Law enforcement officers detained a man who sold a Kalashnikov assault rifle, F-1 and M-67 grenade bodies, and two detonators for them for 25,000 hryvnias. The perpetrator faces up to seven years in prison.

Man in Kharkiv region tried to sell automatic rifle and grenades for 25,000 hryvnias

In the Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers seized an automatic rifle, grenade bodies, and two fuses for them from a man. The offender was selling the weapons and ammunition for 25,000 hryvnias, writes UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast police.

Details

Information about the illegal sale of weapons and ammunition by a local resident was received and processed by operatives of the Chuhuiv District Police Department. Law enforcement officers detained the man immediately after meeting with a "client" 

- the police reported.

Criminal investigation officers and investigators of the Chuhuiv RUP, together with SBU officers and under the procedural guidance of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office, documented the fact of the sale of weapons and ammunition by a 39-year-old man.

During the conducted measures, law enforcement officers seized a Kalashnikov assault rifle, F-1 and M-67 grenade bodies, and two fuses for them. For the sale of this arsenal, the offender received 25,000 hryvnias. Material evidence was seized and sent for expert examination.

The perpetrator was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. In the near future, he will be notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- law enforcement officers reported.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.

Addition

A resident of Bilotserkivshchyna found a hunting rifle while dismantling an old house and contacted the police. The find was declared according to the procedure.

Vinnytsia police identified a man who announced a moment of silence with a toy pistol. The local resident was taken to the unit.

Pavlo Zinchenko

