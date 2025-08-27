$41.430.15
More than 20 attempts to bring explosive devices into schools have been recorded - SOB

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Schools are actively engaging officers of the Educational Security Service. Inspectors prevented over 20 explosive items from being brought into educational institutions.

More than 20 attempts to bring explosive devices into schools have been recorded - SOB

Schools continue to apply for the involvement of Educational Security Service officers. Inspectors prevented more than 20 explosive devices from being brought into educational institutions. This was reported by Nadiia Sytnyk, head of the National Police of Ukraine's Educational Security Service Organization Department, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

We are currently increasing the number of inspectors who will ensure safety in general secondary education institutions. This is an achievement, because schools continue to apply to have such an officer. We prevented items that could pose a threat from being brought into educational institutions, including more than 20 explosive devices, we controlled the territory, and we resolved conflicts peacefully.

- Sytnyk said.

She noted that it is impossible to statistically calculate how many conflicts that were prevented could have escalated into bullying, but the presence of such an officer helped students receive education without feeling threatened.

We helped during evacuations, we did everything possible to prevent unauthorized persons who could pose a threat from entering the territory of educational institutions, and we conducted more than 200,000 various interactive lessons on security topics, national-patriotic education institutions, which did not stop even during the holiday period.

- Sytnyk said.

Addition

In the 2025-2026 academic year, educational security officers will work in 3,000 Ukrainian schools.

Anna Murashko

