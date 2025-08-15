$41.450.06
12:08 PM • 18260 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 18426 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 31187 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 24676 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40766 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 28938 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 66221 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 99410 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 57504 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 198730 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
756mm
School under protection: how the Educational Security Service prepares students for the new academic year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1676 views

Over 1,600 officers of the Educational Security Service work in schools across Ukraine. They ensure order, safety, and teach students rules of safe behavior.

School under protection: how the Educational Security Service prepares students for the new academic year

Before the start of the school year in Ukraine, more than 1,600 officers of the Educational Security Service are already working in schools across the country, ensuring order, safety, and support for students. Their task is not only to respond to threats but also to teach children rules of safe behavior.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the deployment of a comprehensive ecosystem of a safe educational environment, the key element of which is the Educational Security Service. Its officers combine the functions of guards, mentors, and educators, creating conditions under which children can learn without fear for their own safety.

The tasks of the ESS include:

  • control of access control and prevention of unauthorized entry of outsiders or dangerous objects;
    • interaction with emergency services and organization of evacuation during emergencies;
      • rapid response to offenses; conducting training and interactive sessions on life safety issues.

        According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the work of ESS officers is not only about preventing threats but also about building trust between students, teachers, and law enforcement officers. This approach, the agency emphasizes, contributes to creating a safe and friendly atmosphere in schools, which is especially important in the current conditions.

        The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are conducting joint exercises in 17 regions to strengthen the energy sector's readiness for emergencies13.08.25, 16:11 • 3845 views

        Stepan Haftko

        SocietyEducation
        Education
        Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
        Ukraine