School under protection: how the Educational Security Service prepares students for the new academic year

Before the start of the school year in Ukraine, more than 1,600 officers of the Educational Security Service are already working in schools across the country, ensuring order, safety, and support for students. Their task is not only to respond to threats but also to teach children rules of safe behavior.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the deployment of a comprehensive ecosystem of a safe educational environment, the key element of which is the Educational Security Service. Its officers combine the functions of guards, mentors, and educators, creating conditions under which children can learn without fear for their own safety.

The tasks of the ESS include:

control of access control and prevention of unauthorized entry of outsiders or dangerous objects;

interaction with emergency services and organization of evacuation during emergencies;

rapid response to offenses; conducting training and interactive sessions on life safety issues.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the work of ESS officers is not only about preventing threats but also about building trust between students, teachers, and law enforcement officers. This approach, the agency emphasizes, contributes to creating a safe and friendly atmosphere in schools, which is especially important in the current conditions.

