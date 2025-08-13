The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are conducting joint exercises in 17 regions to strengthen the energy sector's readiness for emergencies

The Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is conducting large-scale exercises to test the readiness of the energy sector for emergencies. In particular, for tests related to the protection of critical infrastructure facilities, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

On August 13, 2025, joint tactical and special exercises of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, critical infrastructure operators, regional military administrations and other partners ensuring security at energy facilities started in Ukraine. - the message says.

It is noted that the exercises will take place in 17 regions at 34 energy infrastructure facilities. At each of them, effective interaction between participants will be worked out. Forces, means, and response algorithms will also be checked. For 24 days, training will take place in the regions and the city of Kyiv. Where it is possible from a security point of view.

The main goal of the exercises is to preempt the enemy in countering energy terror and to increase the speed of response to emergencies, which is a key task in preparing for the 2025-2026 heating season. - added the Ministry of Energy.

Ministry of Energy on the state of the energy system: the system is stable, the main risk is massive Russian attacks

The Ministry of Energy reminded that this is already the fourth heating season that our country is facing under full-scale invasion conditions.

Despite Russian terror, we are approaching it with sufficient generating capacities, developing distributed generation in each region, carrying out repair campaigns, and increasing opportunities for fuel import and export. - said the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk.

She added that the number one issue today is the security of energy facilities and strengthening emergency response to promptly eliminate their consequences.

At the previous interdepartmental meeting, together with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, law enforcement agencies and energy enterprises, we discussed new mechanisms of physical protection. We are strengthening air defense, implementing anti-drone systems, and updating response algorithms. No matter what happens at the geopolitical level, we must together do everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians spend this winter in warm and bright homes. - emphasized Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Addition

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine met with the US Chargé d'Affaires. The protection of energy facilities, the use of aid, and preparation for the heating season were discussed.