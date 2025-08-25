In Volyn, a man wanted for unauthorized abandonment of a military unit detained for explosion and arsenal of weapons at home
Kyiv • UNN
In Kovel, a man threw an unknown object that caused an explosion and damaged a car. An arsenal of weapons, including a TNT block, was found in his possession.
In Kovel, Volyn region, police detained a man for an explosion caused in the yard of a house and an arsenal of weapons at home, the National Police Department in the region reported, writes UNN.
Details
According to the police, on August 23, near an apartment building in Kovel, a man threw an unknown object that caused an explosion. As a result, several cars sustained mechanical damage, fortunately, no one was injured.
"As it turned out, the offender, a 34-year-old local resident, is currently wanted, as he voluntarily left a military unit," the police reported.
In addition, as stated, "at the man's place of residence, police conducted an urgent search and seized a reactive signal cartridge, a foreign-made smoke grenade, an air pistol, a TNT block, an electric detonator, and ammunition." All of this, according to the report, was seized and sent for expert examination.
The perpetrator was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Art. 296 (Hooliganism) and 263 (Illegal possession of weapons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
He has already been notified of suspicion, and the issue of choosing a preventive measure is being decided.
Grenade explosion in Ternopil: two dead25.07.25, 13:36 • 3455 views