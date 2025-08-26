The Netherlands will finance at least one complete set of American air defense systems

This was stated by the Director General for European Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Hélène Bakker, during a press conference in Odesa, reports UNN.

The Netherlands recently announced a support package of 500 million euros within the framework of Ukraine's Priority Needs List (PURL – ed.). With this package, the Netherlands will finance at least one complete set of critical American air defense systems and ammunition to protect Ukraine. - Bakker stated.

Addition

On August 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vice-Chancellor, German Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil during his first visit to Ukraine. They discussed strengthening air defense, financing drone production, and the possibilities of the PURL program.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with his Canadian counterpart David McGuinty, where he discussed investments in drone production, thanked for $1 billion in aid, and $500 million for American weapons for Ukraine within the PURL program.