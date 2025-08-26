$41.430.15
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
The Netherlands will finance at least one complete set of American air defense systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

The Netherlands is allocating 500 million euros to finance at least one complete set of American air defense systems and ammunition for Ukraine. This is part of a support package within the framework of Ukraine's Priority Urgent Requirements List (PURL).

The Netherlands will finance at least one complete set of American air defense systems

This was stated by the Director General for European Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Hélène Bakker, during a press conference in Odesa, reports UNN.

The Netherlands recently announced a support package of 500 million euros within the framework of Ukraine's Priority Needs List (PURL – ed.). With this package, the Netherlands will finance at least one complete set of critical American air defense systems and ammunition to protect Ukraine.

- Bakker stated.

Addition

On August 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vice-Chancellor, German Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil during his first visit to Ukraine. They discussed strengthening air defense, financing drone production, and the possibilities of the PURL program.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with his Canadian counterpart David McGuinty, where he discussed investments in drone production, thanked for $1 billion in aid, and $500 million for American weapons for Ukraine within the PURL program.

Anna Murashko

