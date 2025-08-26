$41.430.15
749mm
Erdogan launches new defense complex in Turkey and will visit its construction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for a new defense complex by Aselsan near Ankara. The "Steel Dome" project will strengthen the country's missile defense and create thousands of jobs.

Erdogan launches new defense complex in Turkey and will visit its construction

On Wednesday, near Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan plans to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for a new defense complex of the Aselsan company. This project is considered a key element for Turkey's defense and its ambitious plans to strengthen its own missile defense system. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Despite sources familiar with the Turkish president's official visits reporting that the Turkish leader would appear near the construction site, authorities officially declined to comment on Erdoğan's visit.

Earlier this year, Aselsan announced that it would receive $616 million in government incentives to produce components for a key missile defense project the country is working on. Named "Steel Dome," it will include radars, sensors, and electronics for smart munitions. According to Aselsan, these investments could create approximately 2,244 jobs.

Turkey is building a land route between China and Europe, which will displace Russia from the Eurasian market - SZRU25.08.25, 22:48 • 7456 views

The company's shares have risen by 149% since the beginning of the year, making it the largest contributor to the Turkish Borsa Istanbul 100 index. Its market capitalization as of August 26 was $20 billion.

The company is involved in a large number of ambitious projects in Turkey's defense industry, ranging from drones to defense systems.

For reference

Under Erdoğan, Turkey, a NATO member, is working on producing military aircraft, frigates, drones, and ballistic missiles to strengthen its armed forces, which are expanding their presence in the Middle East.

Turkey considers potential deployment of its military to Ukraine - Ambassador Celal23.08.25, 17:26 • 4644 views

