August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Turkey considers potential deployment of its military to Ukraine - Ambassador Celal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Turkey is considering the possibility of sending its military to Ukraine as a stabilizing factor and a guarantee against the repetition of Russian aggression. Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey, Nariman Celal, confirmed Turkey's readiness to participate in demining the Black Sea and host negotiating delegations.

Turkey considers potential deployment of its military to Ukraine - Ambassador Celal

Turkey is considering the potential deployment of its military to Ukraine as a factor in providing guarantees against the recurrence of Russian aggression in the event of a peace agreement. This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Nariman Dzhelyal, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked whether Turkey could join the countries providing security guarantees to Ukraine, Dzhelyal replied: "Undoubtedly. Yesterday I had a meeting with the Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Yaşar Güler. We had a very good conversation. Turkey is ready to join the demining of the Black Sea in the near future."

Dzhelyal also reported that he discussed civilian demining with the Minister of Defense.

The Turkish side is one of just over 10 countries that is considering the potential deployment of its military to Ukraine as a stabilizing factor. As a factor in providing guarantees against the recurrence of Russian aggression in the event of a peace agreement

- Dzhelyal stated.

Erdogan reminded Putin about Ukraine: Turkey demands a just peace20.08.25, 17:10 • 4695 views

When asked if there is hope that Turkey's role as a negotiating platform will be preserved, Dzhelyal replied: "There is such hope."

Dzhelyal believes that Turkey still remains one of the best platforms for future negotiations at the level of delegations, at the level of leaders.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan constantly reiterates that he personally and his country are ready to help us achieve a just and lasting peace. Turkey has demonstrated its position in support of our country. We can trust it in this process and in all others

- Dzhelyal said.

The Ambassador noted that Turkey is ready to host negotiating delegations and leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

The question is that now this process is somewhat complicated due to the active participation of other international partners. Therefore, how the further process of achieving peace will look, we will find out in the coming days. However, I can assure you that Turkey is ready to host negotiating delegations, leaders of countries. The decision, of course, is also up to our country, our leadership, and our partners

- Dzhelyal stated.

Head of NATO Military Committee on the deployment of a contingent in Ukraine: this was not discussed in the Alliance23.08.25, 11:42 • 2458 views

Addition

Hurriyet, citing sources in the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, reported that a ceasefire must first be established between Russia and Ukraine. And then – the creation of a framework program for sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak stated that a number of countries are ready to send their troops to the territory of Ukraine, but this requires coordination with the United States of America.

Bloomberg reported that about 10 European countries agreed to send their troops to Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

