Turkey considers potential deployment of its military to Ukraine - Ambassador Celal

Turkey is considering the potential deployment of its military to Ukraine as a factor in providing guarantees against the recurrence of Russian aggression in the event of a peace agreement. This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Nariman Dzhelyal, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked whether Turkey could join the countries providing security guarantees to Ukraine, Dzhelyal replied: "Undoubtedly. Yesterday I had a meeting with the Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Yaşar Güler. We had a very good conversation. Turkey is ready to join the demining of the Black Sea in the near future."

Dzhelyal also reported that he discussed civilian demining with the Minister of Defense.

The Turkish side is one of just over 10 countries that is considering the potential deployment of its military to Ukraine as a stabilizing factor. As a factor in providing guarantees against the recurrence of Russian aggression in the event of a peace agreement - Dzhelyal stated.

When asked if there is hope that Turkey's role as a negotiating platform will be preserved, Dzhelyal replied: "There is such hope."

Dzhelyal believes that Turkey still remains one of the best platforms for future negotiations at the level of delegations, at the level of leaders.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan constantly reiterates that he personally and his country are ready to help us achieve a just and lasting peace. Turkey has demonstrated its position in support of our country. We can trust it in this process and in all others - Dzhelyal said.

The Ambassador noted that Turkey is ready to host negotiating delegations and leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

The question is that now this process is somewhat complicated due to the active participation of other international partners. Therefore, how the further process of achieving peace will look, we will find out in the coming days. However, I can assure you that Turkey is ready to host negotiating delegations, leaders of countries. The decision, of course, is also up to our country, our leadership, and our partners - Dzhelyal stated.

Addition

Hurriyet, citing sources in the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, reported that a ceasefire must first be established between Russia and Ukraine. And then – the creation of a framework program for sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak stated that a number of countries are ready to send their troops to the territory of Ukraine, but this requires coordination with the United States of America.

Bloomberg reported that about 10 European countries agreed to send their troops to Ukraine.