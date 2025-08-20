$41.360.10
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
09:46 AM • 17087 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
09:29 AM • 31143 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 118183 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
August 20, 06:54 AM • 46196 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 45086 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 44046 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
August 19, 12:13 PM • 174178 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:09 PM • 146261 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
August 19, 11:23 AM • 128022 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Erdogan reminded Putin about Ukraine: Turkey demands a just peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a conversation with Putin, called on Russia to support international efforts for a lasting peace in Ukraine. Ankara advocates for a just and comprehensive peace with the participation of all parties to the conflict.

Erdogan reminded Putin about Ukraine: Turkey demands a just peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin, called on Russia to support international efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace in Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to information from the Turkish Presidential Administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to Erdoğan, Ankara has advocated for a just and comprehensive peace involving all parties to the conflict since the very beginning of the war.

The Turkish leader emphasized that he is closely monitoring the development of processes that could affect the prospects for ending the war.

Ankara traditionally tries to balance its relations with Kyiv and Moscow, acting as a mediator in the most acute issues, including the grain deal and humanitarian exchanges.

Erdoğan's current call to Putin once again demonstrates Turkey's readiness to remain a key player in the diplomatic settlement of the war, but without concrete steps from the Kremlin, these efforts remain more of a signal than a breakthrough.

Recall

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin. The parties discussed the Russia-US summit in Alaska and noted Turkey's assistance in negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Reuters
United Nations
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Ukraine
Kharkiv