Erdogan reminded Putin about Ukraine: Turkey demands a just peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin, called on Russia to support international efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace in Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to information from the Turkish Presidential Administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to Erdoğan, Ankara has advocated for a just and comprehensive peace involving all parties to the conflict since the very beginning of the war.

The Turkish leader emphasized that he is closely monitoring the development of processes that could affect the prospects for ending the war.

Ankara traditionally tries to balance its relations with Kyiv and Moscow, acting as a mediator in the most acute issues, including the grain deal and humanitarian exchanges.

Erdoğan's current call to Putin once again demonstrates Turkey's readiness to remain a key player in the diplomatic settlement of the war, but without concrete steps from the Kremlin, these efforts remain more of a signal than a breakthrough.

Recall

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin. The parties discussed the Russia-US summit in Alaska and noted Turkey's assistance in negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul.