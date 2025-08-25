$41.220.00
Ukraine and Lithuania agreed on joint production of defense products - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Ukraine and Lithuania signed a Letter of Intent regarding joint production of defense products. This involves launching joint ventures, particularly for the creation of long-range drones.

Ukraine and Lithuania agreed on joint production of defense products - Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Lithuanian counterpart Dovilė Šakalėnė discussed the joint production of defense products. This should strengthen the security of both countries, writes UNN with reference to Shmyhal's Telegram page.

Details

Ukraine and Lithuania will jointly produce defense products to strengthen the security of both countries. Together, we are focusing on launching joint productions, in particular for the creation of long-range drones. The corresponding Letter of Intent on joint production of defense products in Lithuania and Ukraine was signed in Kyiv together with the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania, Dovilė Šakalėnė

- Shmyhal reported.

Shmyhal and Šakalėnė discussed specific prospects for industrial cooperation that are opening up thanks to the Letter of Intent. The document creates new opportunities for launching joint ventures, developing Ukrainian companies in Lithuania, and exchanging technologies.

I thanked my Lithuanian colleague for the visit and productive interaction. It is important that Lithuania will continue to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to military aid to Ukraine until 2027. This is a strong signal of long-term support for our soldiers

- Shmyhal noted.

Additional funding for the purchase of weapons and the development of Ukrainian industry was also discussed.

Addition

Canada provides Ukraine with military aid worth $1 billion, including drones and ammunition. The expansion of industrial cooperation is also being discussed.

Pavlo Zinchenko

