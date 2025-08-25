Ukraine and Lithuania agreed on joint production of defense products - Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Lithuanian counterpart Dovilė Šakalėnė discussed the joint production of defense products. This should strengthen the security of both countries, writes UNN with reference to Shmyhal's Telegram page.

Ukraine and Lithuania will jointly produce defense products to strengthen the security of both countries. Together, we are focusing on launching joint productions, in particular for the creation of long-range drones. The corresponding Letter of Intent on joint production of defense products in Lithuania and Ukraine was signed in Kyiv together with the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania, Dovilė Šakalėnė