How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
In the Educational Security Service in schools, 7 out of 10 officers are women

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Nadiia Sytnyk, Head of the Department for the Organization of the Educational Security Service of the National Police, reported that about 70% of the officers of the Educational Security Service are women. In the 2025-2026 academic year, officers will work in 3,000 Ukrainian schools.

In the Educational Security Service in schools, 7 out of 10 officers are women

About 70% of Educational Security Service officers working in schools are women. This was announced by Nadiya Sytnyk, Head of the National Police's Educational Security Service Organization Department, during a telethon on Wednesday, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We look at the level of professionalism when selecting our candidates, not gender. But it so happened that most of those who wanted to join our service are women. Therefore, approximately 70% of us are women," Sytnyk said.

Klymenko names conditions for mobilization of police officers for war04.01.24, 14:14 • 26875 views

Addition

In the 2025-2026 academic year, educational security officers will work in 3,000 Ukrainian schools.

The Head of the ESB Organization Department reported that schools continue to apply for the involvement of Educational Security Service officers. Inspectors prevented more than 20 explosive devices from being brought into educational institutions.

Anna Murashko

SocietyEducation
Ammunition
Education
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine