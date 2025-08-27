In the Educational Security Service in schools, 7 out of 10 officers are women

About 70% of Educational Security Service officers working in schools are women. This was announced by Nadiya Sytnyk, Head of the National Police's Educational Security Service Organization Department, during a telethon on Wednesday, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We look at the level of professionalism when selecting our candidates, not gender. But it so happened that most of those who wanted to join our service are women. Therefore, approximately 70% of us are women," Sytnyk said.

Addition

In the 2025-2026 academic year, educational security officers will work in 3,000 Ukrainian schools.

The Head of the ESB Organization Department reported that schools continue to apply for the involvement of Educational Security Service officers. Inspectors prevented more than 20 explosive devices from being brought into educational institutions.