Russian agents prepared terrorist attacks against military personnel in Khmelnytskyi and Dnipropetrovsk regions - SBU

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained two more Russian agents who were preparing terrorist attacks in Khmelnytskyi and Dnipropetrovsk regions. According to the case materials, the enemy separately recruited both suspects when they were looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that to commit the terrorist attacks, the suspects received geolocations of caches from Russian "customers", from which they took pre-prepared improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Thus, in Dnipropetrovsk region, a 19-year-old resident of Pavlohrad was detained, who tried to blow up a service SUV of a Ukrainian soldier.

To carry out the terrorist attack, the agent hid an IED under the wheel of a parked car, and placed a phone camera on a tree to record the explosion.

In Khmelnytskyi, a 16-year-old student of a local college was exposed, who was preparing to blow up a railway track along which a freight echelon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was supposed to pass.

It was established that the girl was supposed to plant explosives near the railway track, which the Rashists planned to remotely activate when the rolling stock approached.

To monitor the movement of the military echelon, the suspect equipped a video camera with remote access for the occupiers at the "location" - the SBU post says.

Both suspects were detained "red-handed" while preparing terrorist attacks. Explosive devices and agents' smartphones with evidence of contacts with representatives of Russian special services were seized at the scene.

SBU investigators informed the detainees of suspicion in accordance with the committed crimes under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 2 of Art. 258 (attempted terrorist act committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy);

▪️ Part 3 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, transfer or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy under martial law).

The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had detained an FSB agent who was preparing new Russian shelling and terrorist attacks in Kyiv. The woman was caught "red-handed" while conducting reconnaissance near the Main Directorate of the National Guard, and before that she was collecting information about the TCC.

