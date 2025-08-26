70 searches and 12 suspicions: a large-scale network of underground casinos exposed in Kyiv

The activities of 10 illegal gambling complexes, which daily brought organizers about half a million hryvnias and to which only "their" clients had access, were stopped in Kyiv. Currently, 12 main defendants have already been notified of suspicion, UNN writes with reference to the National Police.

Details

"The perpetrators established the operation of 10 gambling complexes in several districts of the capital. The underground establishments operated in a closed format and for "their" clients. In just one day, the business brought the accomplices at least half a million hryvnias," the report says.

Law enforcement officers, as indicated, "conducted more than 70 authorized searches," during which they found and seized computer and other equipment, mobile phones, as well as black accounting records, weapons, and ammunition. The seized items were sent for examination.

Law enforcement officers note that "comfortable conditions were created for clients to get involved in gambling and systematically "lose" money."

"Entry was possible exclusively by prior arrangement and only after the administrator was convinced that the client was not being followed by law enforcement officers," the police added.

Personnel for working in the hall were carefully selected and instructed on the rules of working with clients. A dress code was in effect for employees, alcohol consumption at the workplace was prohibited, and mandatory reporting on work in the work chat was required. The accomplices also used a proven method of "eliminating" competitors. They simply called the police to their establishments through straw persons, the police indicated.

They also reported that "12 suspects have already been notified of suspicion by police investigators."

