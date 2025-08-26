$41.430.15
06:24 AM • 12573 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 12245 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 20853 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 110693 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 71185 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 68502 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 197686 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 188331 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 70713 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 67834 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
70 searches and 12 suspicions: a large-scale network of underground casinos exposed in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

10 illegal gambling complexes have been exposed in Kyiv, which brought half a million hryvnias daily to the organizers. 12 suspects have been charged, and equipment, weapons, and documentation have been seized.

70 searches and 12 suspicions: a large-scale network of underground casinos exposed in Kyiv

The activities of 10 illegal gambling complexes, which daily brought organizers about half a million hryvnias and to which only "their" clients had access, were stopped in Kyiv. Currently, 12 main defendants have already been notified of suspicion, UNN writes with reference to the National Police.

Details

"The perpetrators established the operation of 10 gambling complexes in several districts of the capital. The underground establishments operated in a closed format and for "their" clients. In just one day, the business brought the accomplices at least half a million hryvnias," the report says.

Law enforcement officers, as indicated, "conducted more than 70 authorized searches," during which they found and seized computer and other equipment, mobile phones, as well as black accounting records, weapons, and ammunition. The seized items were sent for examination.

Law enforcement officers note that "comfortable conditions were created for clients to get involved in gambling and systematically "lose" money."

"Entry was possible exclusively by prior arrangement and only after the administrator was convinced that the client was not being followed by law enforcement officers," the police added.

Personnel for working in the hall were carefully selected and instructed on the rules of working with clients. A dress code was in effect for employees, alcohol consumption at the workplace was prohibited, and mandatory reporting on work in the work chat was required. The accomplices also used a proven method of "eliminating" competitors. They simply called the police to their establishments through straw persons, the police indicated.

They also reported that "12 suspects have already been notified of suspicion by police investigators."

Income up to UAH 1.2 million per night: a criminal who organized an illegal poker club was detained in Odesa region25.08.25, 15:02 • 3370 views

Alona Utkina

