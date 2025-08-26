In a number of Russian regions, there is a shortage of gasoline, which is observed against the backdrop of the peak seasonal demand for gasoline from tourists and farmers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

A fire at a Russian oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk continued to burn on Monday after a drone attack. Drones also struck the Druzhba pipeline, the Ust-Luga export terminal of Novatek (NVTK.MM), and the territory of a fuel processing complex on the Baltic Sea.

The listed facts indicate that Ukraine, in defense against Russian aggression, has intensified its response in the form of UAV attacks on Russian oil refineries and export infrastructure. Thus, against the backdrop of Washington's desire, supported by Kyiv, for a peaceful settlement, despite the Kremlin's poorly concealed desire to continue aggression, Ukraine demonstrates that it can repel the Russian invasion.

Slovak Foreign Minister on incidents with the Druzhba oil pipeline: Ukraine risks being left without enough fuel

So, according to the latest data, to which Reuters draws attention, the attacking actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disrupted oil processing and export by Moscow, causing a gasoline shortage in various parts of Russia. By the way, they also became a response to the advance of the Russian armed forces on the front line in Ukraine. And a response to numerous aggressor attacks on gas and energy facilities in Ukraine.

Regarding retaliatory actions on the territory of the Russian Federation, Reuters calculated the following data:

Attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 10 plants in the Russian Federation disrupted the operation of at least 17% of Russia's oil refining capacity, or 1.1 million barrels per day. - reports the news agency.

At the same time, Washington is pressuring India to reduce its purchases of Russian oil. To a lesser extent, but there is some pressure from the United States regarding trade cooperation between China and Russia in the same oil and gas sector.

However, for now, a high volume of oil exports from the second largest natural fuel exporting country is observed.

Recall

Oil prices on Tuesday slightly decreased after rising almost 2% in the previous session, as traders closely monitor developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war in the context of possible disruptions to fuel supplies from the region, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

For "Druzhba": Due to pipeline incidents, Orban appeals to Trump, but the latter responds with an almost "tsk-tsk-tsk"