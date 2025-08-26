$41.430.15
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities

Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries disrupted at least 17% of Russia's oil refining capacity, causing a gasoline shortage. Strikes on facilities in Novoshakhtinsk, Ust-Luga, and the Druzhba pipeline are a response to Russia's aggression.

The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities

In a number of Russian regions, there is a shortage of gasoline, which is observed against the backdrop of the peak seasonal demand for gasoline from tourists and farmers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

A fire at a Russian oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk continued to burn on Monday after a drone attack. Drones also struck the Druzhba pipeline, the Ust-Luga export terminal of Novatek (NVTK.MM), and the territory of a fuel processing complex on the Baltic Sea.

The listed facts indicate that Ukraine, in defense against Russian aggression, has intensified its response in the form of UAV attacks on Russian oil refineries and export infrastructure. Thus, against the backdrop of Washington's desire, supported by Kyiv, for a peaceful settlement, despite the Kremlin's poorly concealed desire to continue aggression, Ukraine demonstrates that it can repel the Russian invasion.

So, according to the latest data, to which Reuters draws attention, the attacking actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disrupted oil processing and export by Moscow, causing a gasoline shortage in various parts of Russia. By the way, they also became a response to the advance of the Russian armed forces on the front line in Ukraine. And a response to numerous aggressor attacks on gas and energy facilities in Ukraine.

Regarding retaliatory actions on the territory of the Russian Federation, Reuters calculated the following data:

Attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 10 plants in the Russian Federation disrupted the operation of at least 17% of Russia's oil refining capacity, or 1.1 million barrels per day.

- reports the news agency.

At the same time, Washington is pressuring India to reduce its purchases of Russian oil. To a lesser extent, but there is some pressure from the United States regarding trade cooperation between China and Russia in the same oil and gas sector.

However, for now, a high volume of oil exports from the second largest natural fuel exporting country is observed.

Recall

Oil prices on Tuesday slightly decreased after rising almost 2% in the previous session, as traders closely monitor developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war in the context of possible disruptions to fuel supplies from the region, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Ihor Telezhnikov

