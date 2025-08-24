$41.220.00
Slovak Foreign Minister on incidents with the Druzhba oil pipeline: Ukraine risks being left without enough fuel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár stated that attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline threaten fuel supplies to Ukraine. The Slovak plant Slovnaft provides 10% of Ukraine's diesel consumption.

Slovak Foreign Minister on incidents with the Druzhba oil pipeline: Ukraine risks being left without enough fuel

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár stated that attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline harm not only Slovakia but also Ukraine itself. He has already discussed the situation with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha and called for the protection of critical energy infrastructure.

This is reported by Aktuality, writes UNN.

Details

Attacks by the Ukrainian army on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which transports Russian oil to Slovakia, contradict the national interests of the Slovak Republic and do not benefit Ukraine.

This was emphasized by Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár during the Sunday discussion show on Joj 24 TV channel.

According to Blanár, the Slovak oil refinery Slovnaft, which processes Russian oil, provides about 10% of Ukraine's monthly diesel fuel consumption. The minister stressed that the Ukrainian side took this information into account, and further details will be conveyed to the relevant levels.

We understand the difficult situation in Ukraine, but for us, infrastructure is critically important. Ukraine risks not having enough fuel on its side. Our national interest is to protect these supplies.

– Blanár stated, adding that he would continue to discuss this issue at the European level.

Last week, the foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary sent a joint open letter to the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, and the European Commissioner for Energy, calling for the immediate security of energy supply in the EU.

Blanár also emphasized that the main goal is the fastest possible end to the war in Ukraine. He noted that US President Donald Trump's initiative could significantly contribute to peace negotiations and stop attacks on critical infrastructure, on which both Slovakia and Hungary depend.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine assured Blanár that Kyiv is interested in a quick end to the war.

