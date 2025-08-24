"Friendship" with Hungary now depends on Budapest's position – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has always demonstrated a desire for partnership with Budapest, but now the further state of these relations depends exclusively on Hungary itself.

This was stated by President Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Details

During the press conference, the head of state answered journalists' questions regarding a sensitive issue — whether the strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Druzhba oil pipeline could have influenced the position of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his readiness to lift the veto on decisions important for Ukraine.

We have always supported "friendship" between Ukraine and Hungary, and now the existence of "friendship" depends on Hungary - Zelenskyy emphasized, playing on the name of the strategic pipeline, which has become a symbol not only of energy but also of political dependence.

The President reminded that Kyiv has repeatedly demonstrated its readiness for dialogue and the search for compromises with the neighboring state, but any prospects for a "reset" of relations now lie on Budapest's shoulders.

Thus, the Ukrainian leader effectively put the ball in Orbán's court, making it clear that it is up to the decisions of the Hungarian authorities whether "Druzhba" remains just the name of an oil pipeline, or can once again become a real symbol of cooperation.

Addition

The "Druzhba" oil pipeline is one of the largest in the world, built in the 1960s. It supplies Russian oil to European countries, including Germany, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. It should be noted that the supply of Russian oil to Hungary via the "Druzhba" pipeline was restored after the night attack on August 18. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó expressed concern about new strikes on critical infrastructure.

On August 22, in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, an attack by unknown drones was recorded on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. Previously, the oil pumping station in the city of Unecha was damaged.